More Sports:

March 18, 2020

Malcolm Jenkins shares farewell to Philly after parting with Eagles

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Malcolm Jenkins Exit Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Safety Malcolm Jenkins will become a free agent after six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a victory in Super Bowl LII. Jenkins shared his thoughts on his time in Philadelphia in a message to fans, announcing he plans to return to the city when he finishes his NFL career.

The departure of Malcolm Jenkins from the Philadelphia Eagles after six seasons marks the end of an era, one that brought the city its first Super Bowl title and cemented Jenkins as one of the team's finest leaders.

While it appears Jenkins and the Eagles were too far apart to reconcile contract negotiations, it's clear that the decision to move on was difficult for both sides.

RELATED: Recapping the Eagles' second day of free agency, or uh, legal tampering

Jenkins, who has been the team's rock on defense, was more than a football player in Philadelphia. He's the kind of athlete who sets an example in the community and takes pride in the responsibility of acting as a role model.

Following yesterday's news that Jenkins will become a free agent, the safety posted a heartfelt message thanking the city of Philadelphia and pledging to be back.

View this post on Instagram

Dear Philly, I’m usually a man with a lot to say. I take pride in my ability to articulate my thoughts and feelings. But.... today the words are escaping me. There are too many people to thank and too many great memories to single anyone out in particular. I can only say, I’m grateful to Mr. Lurie for the opportunity to represent this city. I thank my teammates for making me better every single day. I thank the warriors in this community that fight for a better Philadelphia. And I thank the fan base for embracing me as your own. I hope that I am leaving having given more than I have received. That has always been my mission and I hope I represented you all well. Also, this is my home so I’m sure you’ll see me around. This is not goodbye, but I’ll see you later 🍻🦅

A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on

Jenkins, 32, likely has a few good seasons left in the tank and will be a significant upgrade to any team that adds him to their defensive backfield.

When it's all said and done, it sounds like Jenkins has every intention to make Philadelphia his permanent home, following in the footsteps of other plays, such as Connor Barwin, who adopted the city as their own. Barwin has since taken a front office job with the Eagles. Even Brian Dawkins, who left Philadelphia in 2009 under circumstances similar to Jenkins, came back for a period as a team employee and retired as an Eagle.

Jenkins' charitable contributions to Philadelphia and his advocacy for underserved parts of the community will forever be appreciated and welcome when he's ready to return home.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Free Agency Malcolm Jenkins

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles moving on from Malcolm Jenkins
96_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_KateFrese.jpg

Religion

Catholic leaders suspend Masses indefinitely to mitigate coronavirus spread in Philly, South Jersey
Archdiocese Philadelphia mass schedule coronavirus

Prevention

New Jersey malls, movie theaters and amusement parks must close, Gov. Murphy orders
new jersey malls coronavirus

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Don't rip Howie Roseman (yet), and coping with coronavirus
102919HowieRoseman

Self-Care

Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties
Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved