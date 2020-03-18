Recapping the Eagles' second day of free agency, or uh, legal tampering

Day 2 of the NFL's legal tampering phase is in the books, and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles have lost more players than they have gained. The official start of free agency will begin at 4:00 p.m. today.

Here's the Eagles news from Day 1:

They agreed to terms with DT Javon Hargrave. They re-signed DT Hassan Ridgeway. They opted not to tender RB Corey Clement as a restricted free agent. OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai found a new home in Detroit. They got outbid for CB Byron Jones.

Here we'll take a look at what they did on Day 2, with links to the original stories in each header.

We covered this in more depth on Tuesday in print and in podcast form, and won't re-state everything here. Suffice it to say that the Eagles are taking a big risk by letting the leader of their defense go.

It's currently unclear exactly what Mills' role will be in the defense going forward. It was noted that Mills could take on something of a corner/safety "hybrid" role, which might not make him an apples-to-apples replacement for Jenkins. His one-year, $5 million deal doesn't exactly scream starter money to me.

McLeod was culpable for many of the big plays the Eagles allowed a season ago, but perhaps they feel that his legs will be springier being an extra year removed from his ACL tear in 2018?

The Eagles have $32 million/year wrapped up in Carson Wentz, and holes all over the roster elsewhere, so a high-priced backup just wasn't going to be a realistic option. Sudfeld will be a placeholder at the primary backup spot for now, but he'll still likely have to earn that title in training camp and the preseason, just like he was tasked to do a year ago.

Howard was a good back for the Eagles in his short time in Philly, and he got more money than anticipated on the open market from a team with all kinds of salary cap space in the Dolphins.

Grugier-Hill is a young, talented player, and a good fit for a team like the Dolphins that is rebuilding. This loss could be an underrated one for an Eagles team that is light on linebacker depth.

A snapshot of Eagles free agency so far

Incoming

DT Javon Hargrave

Outgoing

S Malcolm Jenkins OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai RB Jordan Howard LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Staying

CB/S Jalen Mills S Rodney McLeod QB Nate Sudfeld DT Hassan Ridgeway

The Eagles are not a better team than they were two days ago, but there's obviously still plenty of free agency left.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader