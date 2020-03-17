Free agency podcast: Malcolm Jenkins is no longer an Eagle

In BGN Radio (emergency) episode 110, Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to move on from one of the great all-time Eagles in Malcolm Jenkins, as well as the following:

• Jalen Mills to safety? Is he the new Jenkins?



• Jenkins gone, but Rodney McLeod returns?



• Who is going to play cornerback?



• A quick look at the other losses: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Howard, and Kamu Grugier-Hill.



• The only addition so far is Javon Hargrave. What will he add?



• They also retained Nate Sudfeld and Hassan Ridgeway.



