More Sports:

March 17, 2020

Free agency podcast: Malcolm Jenkins is no longer an Eagle

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
149_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_celebrates_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Malcolm Jenkins during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 3, 2019.

In BGN Radio (emergency) episode 110, Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to move on from one of the great all-time Eagles in Malcolm Jenkins, as well as the following:

• Jalen Mills to safety? Is he the new Jenkins?

• Jenkins gone, but Rodney McLeod returns?

• Who is going to play cornerback?

• A quick look at the other losses: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Howard, and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

• The only addition so far is Javon Hargrave. What will he add?

• They also retained Nate Sudfeld and Hassan Ridgeway.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles moving on from Malcolm Jenkins
96_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_KateFrese.jpg

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Don't rip Howie Roseman (yet), and coping with coronavirus
102919HowieRoseman

Fitness

Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved