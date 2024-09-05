Man, 33, fatally shot in Old City late Wednesday night, police say

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in Old City on Wednesday night by someone in a car at Second and Chestnut streets, police said.

The man walked up to the driver's side window of the car, which was stopped on Second Street, just before 11:30 p.m., investigators said. Surveillance footage reviewed by police shows the car door opening and the man falling to the ground, NBC10 reported. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and torso. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The shooter immediately drove away, and another car also was seen fleeing the area, 6ABC reported. No arrests have been made.

Police found a gun and evidence of at least five shots at the scene. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators weren't sure if the gun belonged to the man or the shooter.

Police are turning to the nearby nightlife establishments for help identifying the shooter.

"Where the shooting took place — in the unit block of South 2nd Street — there are numerous bars, clubs and restaurants and most of them were open for business and most of them do have exterior surveillance cameras," Small told reporters. "Several of the cameras did record this victim getting shot."