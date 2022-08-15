More Events:

August 15, 2022

Test your dog's agility and enjoy a 'yappy hour' at Manayunk's pet-friendly festival

Those looking to add to their families at the event can bring home a new friend from Saved Me Adoption Center

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Manayunk Dog Day of Summer 2022 Courtesy of/Manayunk Development Corporation

Manayunk's annual Dog Day of Summer festival is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Main Street. A raffle at the pet-friendly event will go to benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue.

There's no better way to ring in the final days of summer than an afternoon full of fun with a four-legged friend by your side.

Manayunk's Dog Day of Summer will be held along Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features pet-friendly vendors, activities and adoption opportunities throughout the day.

Dogs are welcome to accompany their humans to the celebration, but pets aren't necessary to enjoy the festivities.

Participating businesses include Pet Friendly Dog Bakery, City of Paws Pet Care, Lightpaws Dog Training and Pooch Scoochers. Guests can visit vendors to buy goodies, take part in a puppy pool party and indulge in a dog-friendly sundae station.

Plenty of other activities for two-legged and four-legged friends will be available, including a puppy park and agility course, "paw readings" by Clairvoyant Monica, dog caricatures, a puppy photo booth and dog-inspired poetry at Whitman! On Walls at Venice Island Performing Arts Center. A raffle will be held benefiting Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Those looking to add to their families can find furry friends in search of their forever homes from Saved Me Adoption Center.

Festival goers can imbibe at "Yappy Hour" with food and drink specials at participating restaurants and bars.

Main Street is not closing down during the event and all lots will be open for parking.

"Here at MDC, we're all looking forward to the pup-centric event," Caitlin Marsili, Manayunk Development Corporation's events coordinator, said in a release. "It's a fun day to celebrate our growing canine community, and we encourage everyone to come celebrate with us!"

Dog Day of Summer

Saturday, Aug. 20
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | free to attend
Main St., Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA 19127

