Man who escaped prison in Missouri captured in Chester County, authorities say

A man who escaped a county prison in Missouri more than three months ago was captured and taken into police custody in Chester County on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Marshals said.



Mario Che-Tiul, 34, was captured by the U.S. Marshals on Gap Newport Pike in Avondale, a small borough in southeastern Chester County, at approximately 1:30 p.m. He was taken into police custody without incident after members of the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force discovered that Che-Tiul may have been living in one of the apartments on the property.

Che-Tiul was transported to Chester County Prison to be formally charged as a fugitive of justice. He will be reprocessed before being extradited back to Missouri, according to Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark. Che-Tiul had been hired as a laborer in Chester County after making his way from Missouri, Clark said.

Che-Tiul had been held at Barry County Jail on felony molestation charges since December 2022. On June 1, Che-Tiul and six other inmates escaped the prison after Che-Tiul allegedly pretended to be sick and lured two correctional officers into his cell. He and the other six inmates allegedly attacked those officers before leaving out of the front door with their keys, 6ABC reported.

The other six inmates were captured shortly after escaping, but Che-Tiul left the state and was able to elude investigators for more than three months before he was captured.

Clark told CBS Philadelphia that the 13-day manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murder who spent nearly two weeks on the run in Chester County before being captured by police, had shifted the U.S. Marshals' focus from tracking down Che-Tiul, but that they immediately resumed the search after Cavalcante was sent to a state correctional institution.

After escaping Chester County Prison — the same facility that Che-Tiul has been sent to — on Aug. 31, Cavalcante repeatedly circumvented search perimeters established by police for nearly two weeks before his capture.

Cavalcante had been spotted multiple times in Pocopson Township, where Chester County Prison is located, in East Marlborough Township, where he was seen on trail cameras at Longwood Gardens, as well as Kennett and Pennsbury townships. After he obtained a van, he traveled more than 25 miles north in the county, where he was tracked in East Nantmeal and South Coventry townships.

Cavalcante was captured on Sept. 13. He was spotted hiding in a wood pile in South Coventry Township. Cavalcante attempted to flee again after being found, but he was stopped by officers at at least one K9 unit. He was transported to the state police barracks in Avondale before being sent to SCI Phoenix to begin his life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Clark said that U.S. Marshals have arrested four prison escapees over the last five months, including two in Philadelphia, one out of Chester County and one out of Missouri.

Following Cavalcante's escape, Chester County Prison has planned major security upgrades, including additional razor wire and the use of drones and other technology to detect prisoner movements. Prison authorities are also considering the use of K9 units and ankle bracelets for more high-risk inmates at the facility.