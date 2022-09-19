More News:

September 19, 2022

Marlton man arrested after attempting to meet teenage girl for sex, police say

David R. Gallagher, 48, arranged to meet a 13-year-old at the Staples store on Route 70, but was actually met by Evesham Township police

Burlington County Arrest Staples Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

David R. Gallagher, 48, of Marlton, was arrested last week after attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl at the Staples store on Route 70 in Evesham Township, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday. Gallagher had unknowingly been messaging a police officer for weeks thinking the officer was a teenage girl, and was immediately arrested.

A 48-year-old man in Evesham Township was arrested after he traveled to a store on Route 70 believing he would have sex with a 13-year-old girl he met through a messaging app, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

David R. Gallagher, of Marlton, had been messaging someone he believed was a teenage girl for weeks leading up to the planned meeting at a Staples store on Route 70, police said

Unbeknownst to him, Gallagher was actually chatting with a local police officer who was patrolling the internet for sexual predators. 

When Gallagher arrived at the store, he was immediately arrested. The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Evesham Township Police Department, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Cherry Hill. 

The months-long investigation into Gallagher's conduct started at the beginning of the summer, when police first discovered Gallagher's online activities. 


Prior to the scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Gallagher allegedly sent nude photos and videos to the girl he thought he would be meeting, police said. 

Gallagher has been charged with attempting to lure a minor, attempted sexual assault, debauching the morals of a child, providing obscenity to a minor, and attempted criminal sexual contact. 

He was sent to Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly where he will remain prior to a detention hearing. No court dates have been announced. 

