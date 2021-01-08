Free Martin Luther King Jr. Day online concert to be performed by Philadelphia Orchestra

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform its 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert on Monday, Jan. 18.

It will take place at 7 p.m. and will be available online for free.

It's part of the Our City, Your Orchestra series of free, online concerts performed by small ensembles, recorded without audiences at Black-owned businesses and iconic cultural locations throughout the region.

The concert will celebrate the life and legacy of King through music and interviews with prominent Philadelphians who are continuing King's work today, including founder and owner of Harriett's Bookshop Jeannine Cook, Pennsylvania State Rep. Jordan A. Harris and the Rev. Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.



There will be new performances, as well as excerpts from previous Our City, Your Orchestra events.

One highlight will be vocalist Laurin Talese joining with the Orchestra for a powerful performance of John Rosamond Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Also, Charlotte Blake Alston will reprise her narration of excerpts from King's "I Have a Dream" speech, set to a previously recorded performance by the Orchestra of Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings."