More Events:

January 08, 2021

Free Martin Luther King Jr. Day online concert to be performed by Philadelphia Orchestra

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Concerts MLK Day
MLK Day concert Maria Oswalt/Unsplash

The Martin Luther King Jr. concert will celebrate the life and legacy of King through music and interviews with prominent Philadelphians who are continuing King's work today.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform its 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert on Monday, Jan. 18.

It will take place at 7 p.m. and will be available online for free.

RELATED: African American Museum in Philadelphia plans virtual Martin Luther King Jr. weekend

It's part of the Our City, Your Orchestra series of free, online concerts performed by small ensembles, recorded without audiences at Black-owned businesses and iconic cultural locations throughout the region.

The concert will celebrate the life and legacy of King through music and interviews with prominent Philadelphians who are continuing King's work today, including founder and owner of Harriett's Bookshop Jeannine Cook, Pennsylvania State Rep. Jordan A. Harris and the Rev. Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

There will be new performances, as well as excerpts from previous Our City, Your Orchestra events.

One highlight will be vocalist Laurin Talese joining with the Orchestra for a powerful performance of John Rosamond Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Also, Charlotte Blake Alston will reprise her narration of excerpts from King's "I Have a Dream" speech, set to a previously recorded performance by the Orchestra of Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings."

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Concerts MLK Day Philadelphia Family-Friendly Free

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Cape May man identified among rioters arrested by U.S. Capitol Police
Cape May Capitol Arrest

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 1.0
010721DeVontaSmith

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse's a.bar is now a bottle shop selling natural wines
a.bar bottle shop

Illness

Pennsylvania confirms first case of U.K. coronavirus variant
Pennsylvania COVID-19 variant

Sponsored

John McMullen: Enough tanking talk — the Eagles have real problems to fix
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Fitness

Virtual greenhouse yoga offered for free by Fairmount Park Conservancy
Virtual greenhouse yoga

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved