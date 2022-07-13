More Health:

July 13, 2022

To address racial disparities, IBX is now connecting members to maternal health organizations

Cocolife.black and Cayaba Care are committed to improving the health of Black women during and after pregnancy

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Pregnancy
Maternal Mortality Disparities THIAGO BORGES/Pexels.com

In an effort to reduce maternal health disparities, Independence Blue Cross Blue Shield is partnering with Cocolife.black and Cayaba Care to offer maternal health services to members.

Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or the postpartum year than white women.

In Philadelphia, Black women accounted for 73% of pregnancy-related deaths between 2013 and 2018, despite only accounting for 43% of births, a 2021 city report found. 

The cause of this racial disparity is multifaceted. It can be traced to racism, implicit biases, underlying health conditions and quality of health care, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

In an effort to improve maternal health equity, Independence Blue Cross has partnered with a pair of Philadelphia organizations – Cocolife.black and Cayaba Care – to offer maternal services to qualifying members. 

Cocolife.black is a platform that provides a safe space for Black and brown mothers before and after the birth of their children. It offers support for mothers who have lost a child or significant loved one. It also connects people to resources like free diapers, formula and child care services. 

Pregnant people, new mothers and those who have lost a child benefit from the "sense of community" that Cocolife.black offers, said Dr. Seun Ross, the executive director of Health Equity at IBX.

Cayaba Care offers personalized services to pregnant women and new mothers through in-person and virtual visits. The startup provides mental health support, assistance with hospital appointments, insurance benefits navigation and symptom management. It also offers access to a care team that includes nurses, mental health professionals, social workers and nutritionists. 

"This can be a huge help to pregnant and recently pregnant people who are trying to juggle so many different responsibilities," Ross said. 

The effort is part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's pledge to reduce racial disparities in maternal health by 50% by 2026. In March, the IBX Foundation created the Institute for Health Equity to address health care barriers, including those affecting maternal health, among underserved communities. 

Pregnant women in the U.S. are twice as likely to die from health complications those in most other high-income countries.

The U.S. maternal mortality rate was 23.8 deaths for every 100,000 lives births in 2020, according to the CDC. Among Black women, the rate was 55.3 per 100,000 births – nearly three times the rate of white women. Hispanic women's maternal mortality rate was 18.2 per 100,000 births.

Of the 861 maternal deaths that year, 293 – or 34% – were Black women. But Black people only made up about 13% of the U.S. population. 

The inequity in maternal deaths can be directly attributed to the overall lack of health care resources and access to the health care system faced by minority women, Philadelphia's Maternal Mortality Review Committee wrote in its 2021 report. Equitable health care would reduce the issue, the committee added. 

Earlier this year, a pair of directors at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's PolicyLab, wrote in an op-ed that the only way to address the city's maternal mortality rate is for health care providers, government agencies and other organizations take a collective approach. 

Ross echoed that collaboration is the best way, saying partnerships with local organizations like Cocolife.black and Cayaba Care, which have close ties to the communities in the area, is the best way to address racial disparities. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Pregnancy Philadelphia Maternal Mortality Independence Blue Cross

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Online Pharmacy

Precautions for ordering prescriptions from online pharmacies
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Innovative skin cancer treatments and clinical trials at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Business

Center City Starbucks among 16 U.S. cafes to close due to workers' safety concerns
Starbucks Center City Closing

Travel

Explore the Central PA Tasting Trail
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Women's Health

French drugmaker asks FDA to approve first over-the-counter birth control pill
OTC Birth Control

Flyers

Live NHL Free agency tracker: Flyers sign a pair of free agents, per report
27_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

TV

Quinta Brunson makes Emmys history with nominations for 'Abbott Elementary'
Quinta Brunson Emmys

Family-Friendly

Genie's Secret Bazaar at Fashion District Philadelphia features fortune tellers, magicians and acrobats
Genie's Secret Bazaar Fashion District Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved