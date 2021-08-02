More Events:

August 02, 2021

Devil's Den hosting mead tasting with Bucks County's Upper Reach Meadery

The alcoholic beverage is created by fermenting honey with water

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Upper Reach Meadery is located in Perkasie, Bucks County. Those in Philly can try their meads during a tasting at Devil's Den in South Philly on Aug. 5.

South Philly's Devil's Den is partnering with Upper Reach Meadery in Bucks County for Mead Me at the Den.

The event will take place Thursday and will introduce guests to mead, an alcoholic beverage composed of honey, water and yeast that is often mixed with different fruit and spices to create a variety of flavors.

RELATED: Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. is bringing back $1 cookies | BBQ-DELPHIA to take place at Sunset Social this August

Mead Me at the Den costs $30 per ticket. Included is a flight of meads, four small dishes to pair with the drinks and a discussion by Adam Crockett, owner of Upper Reach MeaderyThe flight includes four, 5-ounce pours.

After the mead tasting, glasses of mead and mead-forward cocktails can be purchased to drink at the bar. One drink will be a slushie made with mead, orange and pineapple.

Mead Me at the Den

Thursday, Aug. 5
6:30-7:30 p.m. | $30
Devil's Den
1148 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

