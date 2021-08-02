Devil's Den hosting mead tasting with Bucks County's Upper Reach Meadery

South Philly's Devil's Den is partnering with Upper Reach Meadery in Bucks County for Mead Me at the Den.

The event will take place Thursday and will introduce guests to mead, an alcoholic beverage composed of honey, water and yeast that is often mixed with different fruit and spices to create a variety of flavors.

Mead Me at the Den costs $30 per ticket. Included is a flight of meads, four small dishes to pair with the drinks and a discussion by Adam Crockett, owner of Upper Reach Meadery. The flight includes four, 5-ounce pours.

After the mead tasting, glasses of mead and mead-forward cocktails can be purchased to drink at the bar. One drink will be a slushie made with mead, orange and pineapple.

Thursday, Aug. 5

6:30-7:30 p.m. | $30

Devil's Den

1148 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

