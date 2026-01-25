More Health:

January 25, 2026

Why medication abortion is the top target for anti-abortion groups in 2026

The FDA has drawn the ire of abortion opponents, because it has not completed a promised review of mifepristone, one of two drugs taken in a medication abortion.

By Julie Rovner, KFF Health News
Women's Health Abortion
Medication Abortion Mifepristone Zach Boyden-Holmes/Imagn Images

Anti-abortion groups seek to rein in the use of mifepristone, one of two drugs needed for medication abortions. Availability of the medication abortions increased after the Biden administration allowed doctors to prescribe mifepristone over telehealth.

This week would have marked the 53rd anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide — that is, until 2022, when the court overturned it. Since then, abortion has been banned in 13 states and severely limited in 10 others.

Yet anti-abortion activists remain frustrated, in some cases even more so than before Roe was overturned.

MOREShoveling snow increases the risk of heart attack for many people. Here's why

Why? Because despite the new legal restrictions, abortions have not stopped taking place, not even in states with complete bans. In fact, the number of abortions has not dropped at all, according to the latest statistics.

"Indeed, abortions have tragically increased in Louisiana and other pro-life states," Liz Murrill, Louisiana's attorney general, said at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing this month.

That's due in large part to the easier availability of medication abortion, which uses a combination of the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol, and particularly to the pills' availability via mail after a telehealth visit with a licensed health professional.

Allowing telehealth access was a major change originally made on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, when visits to a doctor's office were largely unavailable. Before that, unlike most medications, mifepristone could be dispensed only directly, and only by a medical professional individually certified by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Biden administration later permanently eliminated the requirement for an in-person visit — a change the second Trump administration has not undone.

While the percentage of abortions using medication had been growing every year since 2000, when the FDA first approved mifepristone for pregnancy termination, the Biden administration's decision to drop the in-person dispensing requirement supercharged its use. More than 60% of all abortions were done using medication rather than a procedure in 2023, the most recent year for which statistics are available. More than a quarter of all abortions that year were managed via telehealth.

Separately, President Donald Trump's FDA in October approved a second generic version of mifepristone, angering abortion opponents. FDA officials said at the time that they had no choice — that as long as the original drug remains approved, federal law requires them to OK copies that are "bioequivalent" to the approved drug.

It's clear that reining in, if not canceling, the approval of pregnancy-terminating medication is a top priority for abortion opponents. This month, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America called abortion drugs "America's New Public Health Crisis," referencing their growing use in ending pregnancies as well as claims of safety concerns — such as the risk a woman could be given the drugs unknowingly or suffer serious complications. Decades of research and experience show medication abortion is safe and complications are rare.

Another group, Students for Life, has been trying to make the case that the biological waste from the use of mifepristone is contaminating the nation's water supply, though environmental scientists refute that claim.

Yet the groups are most frustrated not with supporters of abortion rights but with the Trump administration. The object of most of their ire is the FDA, which they say is dragging its feet on a promised review of the abortion pill and the Biden administration's loosened requirements around its availability.

President Joe Biden's COVID-era policy allowing abortion drugs to be sent via mail "should've been rescinded on day one of the administration," SBA Pro-Life America's president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said in a recent statement. Instead, almost a year later, she continued, "pro-life states are being completely undermined in their ability to enforce the laws that they passed."

Lawmakers who oppose abortion access are also pressing the administration. "At an absolute minimum, the previous in-person safeguards must be restored immediately," Senate HELP Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy said during the hearing with Murrill and other witnesses who want to see abortion pill availability curtailed.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said at the hearing that he hoped "the rumors are false" that "the agency is intentionally slow-walking its study on mifepristone's health risks."

The White House and spokespeople at the Department of Health and Human Services have denied the review is being purposely delayed.

"The FDA's scientific review process is thorough and takes the time necessary to ensure decisions are grounded in gold-standard science," HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard said in an emailed response to KFF Health News. "Dr. Makary is upholding that standard as part of the Department's commitment to rigorous, evidence-based review." That's a reference to Marty Makary, the FDA commissioner.

Revoking abortion pill access may not be as easy as advocates hoped when Trump moved back into the White House. While the president delivered on many of the goals of his anti-abortion backers during his first term, especially the confirmation of Supreme Court justices who made overturning Roe possible, he has been far less doctrinaire in his second go-round.

Earlier this month, Trump unnerved some of his supporters by advising House Republicans that lawmakers "have to be a little flexible" on the Hyde Amendment to appeal to voters, referring to a decades-old appropriations rule that bans most federal abortion funding and that some Republicans have been pushing to enforce more broadly.

And while the anniversary of Trump's inauguration has many analysts noting how much of the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 blueprint has been realized, the most headline-grabbing portions on reproductive health have yet to be enacted. The Trump administration has not, for example, revoked the approval of mifepristone for pregnancy termination, nor has it invoked the 1873 Comstock Act, which could effectively ban abortion nationwide by stopping not just the mailing of abortion pills but also anything else used in providing abortions.

Still, abortion opponents have decades of practice at remaining hopeful — and playing a long game.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFFSubscribe to KFF Health News' free Morning Briefing.

This article first appeared on KFF Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Julie Rovner, KFF Health News

Read more Women's Health Abortion Philadelphia FDA KFF Health News

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - couple with budget or household bills planning in home

There's still time to enroll in an IBX health insurance plan
IBC-Native-101725-NYIntentions

Why intentions may work better than New Year’s resolutions

Just In

Must Read

Weather

A look back at the biggest snowstorms of the last 30 years

snow history philadelphia

Expos

Pet Expo brings dogs and alpacas back

Pet Show - Kids with Alpaca

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Streaming

As 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, here's where 3 Philly stars are now

Queer Eye Philly

Pop-Up

Mütter Museum to explore vampirism

Mutter museum vampirism

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved