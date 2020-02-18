Megabus offering $2.29 fares to and from Philly for Leap Day

2020 is a leap year, so for the first time in four years, February has 29 days.

Since you get a bonus Saturday this month, you should do something special. Maybe use the extra day to take a trip.

In honor of Leap Day, Megabus is offering a deal (while supplies last). A fare is $2.29 on trips both to and from Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1.

You can travel to New York City, Washington, D.C. or Baltimore – or travel to Philly from those locations.

The special fare for that weekend is only available online. Also, note that a reservation fee of $2.50 will be added at the time of purchase. Still, a ride to NYC for less than $5 is a steal.

Valid on trips Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1

$2.29 fares

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.