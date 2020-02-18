More Events:

February 18, 2020

Megabus offering $2.29 fares to and from Philly for Leap Day

The deal is valid for travel on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Leap Day Deals
Megabus Leap Day deals Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Megabus $2.29 Leap Day deal is available on trips to and from Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1. Riders can travel to New York City, Baltimore or Washington, D.C.

2020 is a leap year, so for the first time in four years, February has 29 days. 

Since you get a bonus Saturday this month, you should do something special. Maybe use the extra day to take a trip.

RELATED: Celebrate Leap Day at the 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party

In honor of Leap Day, Megabus is offering a deal (while supplies last). A fare is $2.29 on trips both to and from Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1. 

You can travel to New York City, Washington, D.C. or Baltimore – or travel to Philly from those locations.

The special fare for that weekend is only available online. Also, note that a reservation fee of $2.50 will be added at the time of purchase. Still, a ride to NYC for less than $5 is a steal.

Leap Day Deal

Valid on trips Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1
$2.29 fares

Read more Leap Day Deals Philadelphia Travel Vacations Megabus

