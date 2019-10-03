More Health:

October 03, 2019

Men should avoid alcohol in months before conception for baby's heart health, study suggests

An analysis shows a glaring correlation between paternal alcohol consumption and offspring congenital heart disease

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Prevention
Drinking congenital heart disease Yutacar/Unsplash

A new study, published Thursday, turned the lens around and examined something fathers-to-be should avoid in the months before conception: alcohol.

There's no shortage of studies about what mothers-to-be should avoid while attempting to conceive and during their pregnancies. A new study, published Thursday, turned the lens around and examined something fathers-to-be should avoid before conception: alcohol.

That's according to "Parental alcohol consumption and the risk of congenital heart diseases in offspring," a meta-analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The analysis reviewed 55 existing studies examining the association between parental alcohol consumption and the risk of congenital heart diseases.

The authors found that the offspring of fathers who regularly drank at least 13 ounces of alcohol per day had a 44% increased risk of congenital heart disease.

Jiabi Qin, one of the analysis's authors, told CNN that because conception can happen without much warning, men who know they're trying to conceive should stop regularly consuming alcohol for roughly six months before fertilization.

"Although the role of potential bias and evidence of heterogeneity should be carefully evaluated, our study indicates that parents with alcohol exposure are at a significantly higher risk of CHDs in offspring compared with those without alcohol consumption," the authors wrote in the study's discussion section.

Across the United States, congenital heart diseases affect roughly 1% of all births, or 40,000 per year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the numbers are statistically significant, the authors emphasized that because the study was a meta-analysis, the data only proves correlation for now, rather than causation.

Mothers-to-be are warned to avoid alcohol entirely during pregnancy because of alcohol's teratogenic effect has been proven to cause birth defects, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. The authors wrote in their analysis, however, that the underlying mechanisms between alcohol exposure and congenital heart disease risk "remain uncertain".

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Prevention Philadelphia Studies Drinking Alcohol Parenting Food & Drink

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved