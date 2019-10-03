The top 5 millennial health issues – and what to do about them

While millennials – people born between 1981 and 1996 – are generally living healthy lives, the latest numbers from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Index show a concerning trend among older millennials (ages 34 -36). These millennials are being diagnosed with top health conditions at a higher rate than Generation X was at the same age.

The following top 5 millennial health issues are based on their increased prevalence in millennials between 2014 and 2017.

1. MAJOR DEPRESSION

One of the biggest concerns for millennials is major depression. Symptoms include "distinctly depressed or irritable mood, loss of interest or pleasure, decreased or increased weight or appetite, decreased or increased sleep and appearing slowed down or agitated," according to Harvard Health.