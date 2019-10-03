More Health:

October 03, 2019

The top 5 millennial health issues – and what to do about them

Older millennials suffer from these conditions at higher rates than Gen Xers did

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Adult Health Millennials
Millennial Health Issues Helena Lopes/Unsplash.com

The top 5 health issues affecting millennials are major depression, hyperactivity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and psychotic disorders, according to the latest Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Index.

While millennials – people born between 1981 and 1996 – are generally living healthy lives, the latest numbers from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Index show a concerning trend among older millennials (ages 34 -36). These millennials are being diagnosed with top health conditions at a higher rate than Generation X was at the same age.

The following top 5 millennial health issues are based on their increased prevalence in millennials between 2014 and 2017.

1. MAJOR DEPRESSION

One of the biggest concerns for millennials is major depression. Symptoms include "distinctly depressed or irritable mood, loss of interest or pleasure, decreased or increased weight or appetite, decreased or increased sleep and appearing slowed down or agitated," according to Harvard Health.

MORE HEALTH: Here's what you need to know about the youth vaping epidemic 

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, don’t suffer in silence. See a mental health provider to find out what treatment options and resources are available to you.

2. HYPERACTIVITY

The National Institute of Mental Health defines hyperactivity as when “a person seems to move about constantly, including in situations in which it is not appropriate; or excessively fidgets, taps or talks.” Usually it is occurs in combination with inattention and impulsivity caused by Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. However, some people with ADHD only may struggle with either attention-deficit or hyperactivity/impulsivity.

If these behaviors are affecting your ability to function at work and at home, you should talk to your doctor about getting evaluated. Medication, psychotherapy, and education or training have been known to reduce symptoms.

3. TYPE 2 DIABETES 

Type 2 diabetes develops when your body has trouble regulating blood sugar. Obesity is a big risk factor. If you are thirsty and tired all the time and have unexplained weight loss, you may have type 2 diabetes. While there is no cure, the good news is that it can be managed through a combination of medications, insulin therapy and a healthier diet and exercise. Read more from the Mayo Clinic.

4. HYPERTENSION

Hypertension or high blood pressure increases your risk for stroke, heart failure and other health conditions if left untreated – so don’t ignore it. Normal blood pressure includes systolic levels less than 120 mm Hg and diastolic levels less than 80 mm Hg.

Annual health checkups in which your blood pressure gets monitored are important to stay on top of this condition. Learn more from the Cleveland Clinic.

5. PSYCHOTIC DISORDERS

Psychosis "is a general term to describe a set of symptoms of mental illnesses that result in strange or bizarre thinking, perceptions (sight and sound), behaviors, and emotions,” according to Mental Health America. The most common psychotic disorders include schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder and delusional disorder.

If you are worried about yourself or a loved one, pay attention to changes in behaviors, thoughts and emotions. Learn more about symptoms and treatment here.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Adult Health Millennials United States Hypertension IBX Diabetes Blood Pressure ADHD Depression Mental Health Psychosis

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Eagles

Week 5 NFL picks
100119AdamGase

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved