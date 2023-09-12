More Culture:

September 12, 2023

Michael Rubin to appear on new season of 'Shark Tank'

The billionaire CEO of Fanatics and former co-owner of the Sixers will be a guest investor during the show's 15th year

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Shark Tank
Michael Rubin Shark Tank Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin will be a guest shark on the forthcoming season of ABC's 'Shark Tank.'

Micheal Rubin has a keen eye for good business deals. The Lafayette Hill native and CEO of Fanatics has made billions of dollars leading one of the world's largest sports merchandise companies.

Rubin, who was once a co-owner of the Sixers, will use his business acumen on television as a guest shark on the business-reality show "Shark Tank," he announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. 

RELATED: Daryl Morey goes to Crumbl Cookies as Sixers stars party with Michael Rubin on Fourth of July

"Pumped to be a guest on season 15 of @ABCSharkTank!!" he posted with a picture of sharks Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner.

The premise of "Shark Tank" is for upstart ventures that need financial backing to pitch their products and services to successful and wealthy business tycoons. Sharks and guest sharks can buy shares of featured companies if they see fit. 

Retail sales of $8 billion have been earned from deals made on the show, Deadline reported.

Rubin, who sold his stake in the Sixers' ownership in 2022, has made several investments to boost his business profile in the last year and a half.

In February 2022, Rubin headed a group that included rappers Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Lil Baby, businessman Maverick Carter and the D'Amelio family of social media influencers to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philly throwback sports apparel company, for $250 million. 

In May, Rubin's Fanatics announced a $150 million deal to purchase the U.S. division of Australia's PointsBet, which gave Fanatics access to sports betting markets in at least 15 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Michigan.

Other guests in the show's new season include pastry chef and founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes Candace Nelson, film and TV producer Jason Blum, fashion designer and founding partner of SKIMS and Good American Emma Grede and founder of Kind Snacks Daniel Lubetzky.

The new "Shark Tank" season premieres on Friday, Sept. 29 on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Shark Tank Philadelphia Businesses ABC Michael Rubin Fanatics

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Asian Arts Initiative - Invasive Species

Asian Arts Initiative's new augmented reality exhibition reimagines an abandoned patch of the city’s streetscape

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante is armed, police say; people in northern Chester County urged to stay cautious
Cavalcante Armed

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Eagles

Fantasy football: Week 2 streaming defense guide
Dexter-Lawrence-Giants-Dak-Prescott-Cowboys

Prevention

New COVID-19 shots, approved by the FDA, to be available shortly
New COVID-19 Vaccine

Food & Drink

A Florida cookie company is making Philly the home of its first franchise stores
Blueprint Cookies Philadelphia

Holiday

Get spooked and then calm down with a drink at Eastern State Penitentiary this fall
Halloween Eastern State

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved