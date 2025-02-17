More News:

February 17, 2025

Jealous Michigan man drove to Bensalem allegedly to burn down home of man in online relationship with ex

Six people in the house escaped the blaze last week, but two dogs died, police say. Harrison Jones, 21, is charged with arson and attempted homicide.

By Michael Tanenbaum
A 21-year-old from Rockford, Michigan, allegedly drove to Bucks County to burn down the home of his ex-girlfriend's online suitor, forcing six residents to jump from windows. Two dogs died in the fire, which police say was set over jealousy.

A man drove more than 700 miles from Michigan to Bucks County to allegedly set fire to the home of another man who had struck up an online relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Bensalem police said. All six people inside the property escaped, but two dogs were killed in the blaze.

The fire started at 5:20 a.m. on Feb. 10. at a home on the 5200 block of Merganser Way, police said. Several of the residents leapt from second-floor windows to flee the flames and were injured. The home was destroyed.

Investigators said security cameras recorded a man exit and then return 15 minutes later to a black Volkswagen Passat that had been parked on a nearby street the morning the fire was set. Bensalem police used automated license plate readers at township intersections to track the Volkswagen's movements before and after the fire and get a license place number. 

The car also was traced traveling to and from Kent County, Michigan, where it was was registered, and police said they determined Harrison Jones, 21, of Rockford, Michigan, had been the driver. 

A 21-year-old who lived in the Bensalem home told police he had been talking online with Jones' ex, who was planning to come visit him in Bucks County for the first time this week, police said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office located Jones and searched his home. Police seized the Volkswagen, lock-picking devices, a cell phone and a computer. Authorities in Michigan also described that Jones had burns on his arms, police said.

Jones was arrested in Michigan and he is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania where he is expected to be charged with six counts of attempted homicide, arson and related offenses.

Michael Tanenbaum
