February 17, 2025

Man charged with shooting two women during fight at Eagles Super Bowl parade

Brandon Ramos, 28, allegedly opened fire after an argument Friday near the 2300 block of Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Brandon Ramos, 28, of Philadelphia, is charged with shooting two women near Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday, police said.

A man who opened fire during Friday's Eagles Super Bowl parade, injuring two women near Benjamin Franklin Parkway, was taken into custody over the weekend and faces multiple charges, police said.

Brandon Ramos, 28, of Philadelphia, allegedly fired shots around 2:35 p.m. near the 2300 block of Benjamin Franklin Parkway following an argument that turned into a fight, investigators said. The shooting happened as the Eagles were beginning their ceremony and speeches at the Philadelphia Museum of Art less than a mile away.

A 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 20-year-old woman was struck in the thigh. Both women were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told the Inquirer the fight broke out when a woman and her boyfriend tried to cut in line for the porta-potties in the area of the parkway. Vanore said someone in the crowd punched the woman's boyfriend, leading to a fight. Ramos allegedly opened fire, striking the woman from the initial argument and a bystander. 

The shooting appears to be the only major incident reported by police during Friday's parade, which brought an estimated 1 million people to the city.

Ramos is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and related weapons offenses.

Michael Tanenbaum
