Two women shot near Benjamin Franklin Parkway during Eagles Super Bowl parade

Two women were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:35 p.m. near the 2300 block of the Parkway, less than a mile south of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the team's ceremony and speeches were getting underway. The exact location of the shooting could not immediately be determined, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, police said. Both women were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested and no weapons have been recovered, police said. There were no other details about what led up to the shooting. No other major incidents were reported during Friday's parade.

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting can call the Philadelphia police tip line at (215) 686-8477.