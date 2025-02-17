Wind delays SS United States' departure from Philly until Tuesday

High winds in Philadelphia have pushed back the departure of the SS United States until Tuesday, when the historic ocean liner will embark on a two-week trip to Alabama. From there, the ship will undergo preparations to be turned into the world's largest artificial reef off the Gulf Coast in Florida.

On Friday, tugboats towed the SS United States from Pier 82 to Pier 80 in South Philadelphia, where crews are getting the ship ready to pass down the Delaware River during low tide around noon on Tuesday. The ship had been scheduled to leave Philly on Monday morning, but the second step of the ship's departure also requires tugboats, and Monday's high wind warning includes possible gusts up to 50 mph.

By about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the SS United States is expected to begin heading down the Delaware River, passing beneath the Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Delaware Memorial bridges. The Delaware River Port Authority will close all three bridges to traffic during the ship's transit.

In September, after years of efforts to preserve the SS United States, the ocean liner was purchased for $1 million by Okaloosa County in Florida. The county plans to invest more than $10 million to transform the ship into a diving and fishing destination. In Mobile, Alabama, crews will remove hazardous materials from the vessel in a year-long process before it is reefed about 20 nautical miles south of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area along the Florida Panhandle.

Multiple attempts to move the ship have been rescheduled in recent months due to a variety of circumstances. Technical challenges include monitoring the tide on the Delaware River, ensuring visibility and upholding protocols to safely maneuver the vessel. The SS United States is 990 feet long – 100 feet longer than the Titanic – and weighs 53,000 tons. It has been docked in Philadelphia since 1996.

For people who want to see it depart, the SS United States Conservancy recommends watching from the parking lot of the IKEA shopping center at 2206 S. Columbus Blvd. or, on the New Jersey side of the river, from Phoenix Park in Camden.

South of the Walt Whitman Bridge, spectators can see the vessel pass from Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road in Philly. In New Jersey, vantage points include Fort Nassau in Brooklawn and Freedom Pier in Gloucester City – both in Camden County – and Red Bank Battlefield Park and the RiverWinds complex in West Deptford in Gloucester County.

Piers 80 and 82 are within an area secured by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration. The public cannot access the piers.

The conservancy will livestream the ship's departure on Facebook beginning at noon on Tuesday. The ship's movement also can be tracked via GPS on the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website.

The ship's storied history includes carrying four presidents and various celebrities over the years and holding the transatlantic speed record it set on its maiden voyage in 1952. The ship remained in service until 1969.

In addition to creating the artificial reef, Okaloosa County also will partner with the conservancy to create a land-based museum that celebrates and commemorates the ship.