More Health:

March 08, 2019

Millennials' trendy diets causing zinc deficiencies, in some cases

According to a U.K. study, they are straying from 'traditional' diets

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Nutrition
millennial food zinc deficiency unsplash Brooke Lark/Unsplash

A new study found that, by ditching traditional eating habits, millennials may be increasing their risk of developing a zinc deficiency.

Less than a quarter of young people have zinc-packed staples in their cupboards, with 70 percent saying that social media has influenced what they eat, the New York Post reports.

That compares to 49 percent of those aged between 35 and 54 who indulge in zinc rich foods because they are good for their health, and are unlikely to be swayed by social networks, Mirror adds. 

RELATED READ: This is the supplement Taylor Swift takes to manage anxiety

It’s worth noting that this study surveyed millennials in the United Kingdom, so keep that in mind as you read the “traditional” delicacies mentioned below:

Things like cockles, kippers and livers are “out of fashion” — all of which are rich in the mineral, zinc.

Commenting on the importance of zinc in the millennial diet, Robert Pickard, professor of neurobiology at the University of Cardiff, said: “Our diet has changed drastically over the years and as foods such as liver, cockles and kippers have been lost from the menu, we have also lost some of our key sources of zinc.”

Zinc is vital for a healthy immune system, correctly synthesizing DNA, promoting healthy growth during childhood, and healing wounds, according to Medical News Today.

Adequate zinc intake is especially important for children because even mild zinc deficiency can impede growth, increase risk of infection, and increase risk of diarrhea and respiratory disease.

Per Medical News Today, males 9 to 13 years old require eight milligrams of zinc per day. After the age of 14, the requirement increases to the 11 milligrams per day — which is required for all adult males. For females over the age of 8, the requirement stays stable at eight milligrams per day, except for ages 14 to 18, where the recommendation increases to nine milligrams per day.

Zinc deficiency is characterized by delayed growth, loss of appetite, and impaired immune function. In more severe cases, zinc deficiency causes hair loss, diarrhea, delayed sexual maturation, impotence, hypogonadism in males, and eye and skin lesions, according to the National Institutes of Health.  

Despite the Meat Advisory Panel, which commissioned the study according to the Post, advising that red meat is the best way to get zinc in our diets, you can actually get the mineral from a wide range of foods. According to Healthline, beans, seeds, nuts, dairy, eggs, whole grains, some vegetables and even dark chocolate are great sources of the mineral, in addition to meat and seafood. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Nutrition United Kingdom Vitamins Diets Millennials

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, 3.0
011719JoshJacobs

Crime

Six Taco Bell employees beat up customer for complaining about wait times
Carroll - Bad For You Taco Bell

Music

New York Times names Meek Mill, Tierra Whack tracks among '25 songs that matter'
Meek Mill and Tierra Whack

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Weekend

Weekend picks: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Travel & Adventure Show and more
Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Parenting

5 funny-but-true parenting tips from (part-time Delco resident) Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved