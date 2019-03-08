Millennials' trendy diets causing zinc deficiencies, in some cases

A new study found that, by ditching traditional eating habits, millennials may be increasing their risk of developing a zinc deficiency.

Less than a quarter of young people have zinc-packed staples in their cupboards, with 70 percent saying that social media has influenced what they eat, the New York Post reports.

That compares to 49 percent of those aged between 35 and 54 who indulge in zinc rich foods because they are good for their health, and are unlikely to be swayed by social networks, Mirror adds.

It’s worth noting that this study surveyed millennials in the United Kingdom, so keep that in mind as you read the “traditional” delicacies mentioned below:

Things like cockles, kippers and livers are “out of fashion” — all of which are rich in the mineral, zinc.

Commenting on the importance of zinc in the millennial diet, Robert Pickard, professor of neurobiology at the University of Cardiff, said: “Our diet has changed drastically over the years and as foods such as liver, cockles and kippers have been lost from the menu, we have also lost some of our key sources of zinc.”

Zinc is vital for a healthy immune system, correctly synthesizing DNA, promoting healthy growth during childhood, and healing wounds, according to Medical News Today.

Adequate zinc intake is especially important for children because even mild zinc deficiency can impede growth, increase risk of infection, and increase risk of diarrhea and respiratory disease.

Per Medical News Today, males 9 to 13 years old require eight milligrams of zinc per day. After the age of 14, the requirement increases to the 11 milligrams per day — which is required for all adult males. For females over the age of 8, the requirement stays stable at eight milligrams per day, except for ages 14 to 18, where the recommendation increases to nine milligrams per day.

Zinc deficiency is characterized by delayed growth, loss of appetite, and impaired immune function. In more severe cases, zinc deficiency causes hair loss, diarrhea, delayed sexual maturation, impotence, hypogonadism in males, and eye and skin lesions, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Despite the Meat Advisory Panel, which commissioned the study according to the Post, advising that red meat is the best way to get zinc in our diets, you can actually get the mineral from a wide range of foods. According to Healthline, beans, seeds, nuts, dairy, eggs, whole grains, some vegetables and even dark chocolate are great sources of the mineral, in addition to meat and seafood.