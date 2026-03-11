Ministry of Awe transforms long-vacant Old City bank into immersive art experience

A long-vacant bank in Old City has been turned into one of Philadelphia’s newest immersive attractions.

Ministry of Awe opens March 14 at 27 N. 3rd St., transforming the former Manufacturer’s National Bank into an 8,500-square-foot attraction spread across six floors. The project was led by Philadelphia artist Meg Saligman and created with help from more than 100 local artists, performers and designers.

The attraction opens as Philadelphia prepares to mark America’s 250th anniversary, adding a new arts destination in Old City ahead of the milestone.

Visitors enter through the building’s former banking hall before moving through a series of spaces spread across the building. Along the way, they’ll find sculptures and artwork built into the architecture, hidden corridors and former bank vaults that have been turned into installations. Some rooms feature robotics, moving sculptures and technology that reacts to visitors as they move through the space.

Photo Credit/Kate Russell A little visitor activates the doors to The Vault in the Ministry of Awe lobby.

There’s no set route through the building, so guests explore at their own pace. Performers appear throughout the space, and some rooms invite visitors to contribute their own words, sounds or gestures as part of the artwork. One room called “The Heavens” lets visitors add their own contributions that become part of a growing light and sound display.

Tickets cost $29.99 for adults, with discounted admission for seniors, military members and children. Kids under 3 are free. The attraction is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Visits typically last 90 minutes to two hours, with timed entry every 15 minutes. Comfortable shoes are recommended for exploring the six-floor space.

Opens March 14

Ministry of Awe

27 N. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

