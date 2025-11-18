Delco man last seen on Christmas 2017 is featured on 'The Vanished' podcast

A popular true crime podcast is shining a light on a missing Delco man who disappeared almost eight years ago.

"The Vanished" focuses on the case of David Horn Jr. in its latest episode, released Monday. Horn was last seen leaving Connolly's Pub in Marcus Hook on Christmas evening in 2017. After he stopped responding to worried calls and texts from family, his father visited Horn's house in Trainer. There, he found the TV and lights still on, and Horn's truck parked in the driveway. Someone had smashed a window and left behind what appeared to be blood. But Horn was not home.

"The Vanished" host Marissa Jones spoke to Horn's father, cousin and ex-girlfriend for the podcast, which delves into a different missing person case each week. Though police did not suspect foul play at the time of his disappearance, Horn's loved ones have struggled to make sense of the circumstances. Horn apparently left the bar shortly before the Eagles' holiday game against the Raiders, ordering an Uber that was later canceled. His family says Horn, a diehard Birds fan, would not have missed that game or the Super Bowl championship that followed. While he often canceled Uber rides when the driver was too far away, his ex added, he always ordered a new one. And though Connolly's was not far from Horn's home on the 1300 block of Price Street in Trainer, his loved ones insist he would not have walked back in the cold.

On the podcast, Horn's family suggests police have not investigated potential foul play because Horn was an alcoholic. They have heard rumors that a biker gang may have been involved in the disappearance and wonder whether the sudden death of Horn's mother in January 2018 is in any way connected.

"It's all speculation, so they don't want to speculate anything, but they also don't want to investigate anything either," Tim Horn, a cousin, says in the episode. "It's just like he's a drunk, he could be a nuisance, now he's gone, so let's move on. But to me, he's my cousin."

Anyone with information about Horn's whereabouts can contact the Trainer Borough Police Department at 610-494-7399. "The Vanished" is available on Apple and Spotify.

