Four Philly restaurants are included on OpenTable's list of top 100 in America

OpenTable released its annual list for the Top 100 Restaurants in America and four of Philly's finest made this year's cut.

The restaurants, three of which are located in Bella Vista, were the only in Pennsylvania to be named to the list, which was put together using mobile data from over 10 million users. The list's release comes hours before Tuesday night's Michelin Guide ceremony at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts to recognize culinary excellence in the city.

MORE: Eagles and Jason Kelce team up with local designers to create Birds gear that raises money for a good cause

The four Philly restaurants on OpenTable's list were:

• Fiorella Philadelphia, 817 Christian St., Bella Vista

• Mawn, 764 S. 9th St., Bella Vista

• Parc, 227 S. 18th St., Rittenhouse

• Saloon Restaurant, 750 S. 7th St., Bella Vista

The booking and reservation company's analysis used data from Sept. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2005, on diner reviews, reservations made in advance and direct searches.

Fiorella co-owner Kyle O'Neill said they are honored for his pasta bar that's become an Italian Market staple to be included on the list.

"In a place that once saw generations of butchers in Philly’s Italian Market, we’re now just a couple of knuckleheads who believe in doing something really beautiful and simple," O'Neill said.

OpenTable also released its 2026 Dining Trends Report on Tuesday, which predicted that people will spend more for dining out next year.

More users are reportedly opting in to receiving app notifications about the status of reservation openings, and Mawn had the third-highest volume in the country of "Notify Me" alerts set for it.

"This year's Top 100 celebrates the restaurants that remind us why we love dining out, the places that bring people together and turn everyday moments into something memorable," Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable, said in a statement.

"From rising stars to timeless favorites, these spots showcase the richness of dining today."

It's been a banner year for these particular restaurants and Philadelphia's dining scene as a whole.

Mawn, the Cambodian noodle house, was named as one of the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times in September, and chef Phila Lorn won a James Beard Award this summer.

The nod to Stephen Starr's beloved French bistro Parc, frequented by celebrities and former presidents, also comes on the heels of the restauranteur's latest opening, Borromini, located just steps from its sister restaurant.

"This acknowledgement is a testament to our incredible team, whose commitment to warm hospitality and memorable dining experiences makes Parc such a special place," General Manager Lauren Shandelman said in a statement. "We're grateful to our loyal guests and the Philadelphia community for their continued support."

Michelin Guide, known for doling out its coveted stars to restaurants around the country, added Philadelphia to its Northeast Cities list in May and inspectors have been making the rounds to the city's top establishments throughout the year.

"[Inspectors] find a certain level of maturity in Philadelphia, both in the culinary offer and the dynamism of the industry making the culinary scene here worthy of being one of the newest Michelin Guide destinations in North America," the North American chief inspector of the Michelin Guide, who remains anonymous, said in an email.

Philly will find out which restaurants will receive stars in a ceremony Tuesday night.