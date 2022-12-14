More News:

December 14, 2022

Two people, dog rescued from missing N.J. sailboat found off Delaware coast

The U.S. Coast Guard located the vessel that originally left Cape May and had last been seen in North Carolina

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing People
Missing NJ Sailboat Found Delaware U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command/Facebook

Atravida II, a 30-foot sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida, was missing for 10 days with two men and a pet dog on board. It was found off the coast of Delaware on Dec. 13.

A sailboat that went missing en route to Florida from Cape May was found Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Delaware, where the U.S. Coast Guard and its maritime partners rescued two men and a pet dog, officials said.

The 30-foot sailboat, named Atrevida II, was reported missing by the Coast Guard on Monday. It had last been seen Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Marathon, Florida. 

The sailboat was spotted about 214 miles east of Delaware around 4:15 p.m. The boat had run out of fuel and power, rendering its radios and navigation equipment inoperable, officials said.

UPDATE 2: The #sailboat Atrevida II has been found! 🛟⛵️ The #USCG, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna,...

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

On board the sailboat were Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76. A pet dog also was rescued. They were taken aboard the 600-foot tanker vessel Silver Muna, where they were evaluated by medical staff. There were no immediate health concerns.

Hyde, DiTommasso and the dog remained aboard the Silver Muna on the way to its next port of call in New York City, where they were to be transferred to a Coast Guard vessel for further evaluation before being reunited with family.

MORE NEWS: Developers take step toward massive indoor velodrome complex in Coatesville

During the search for the sailboat, the Coast Guard deployed multiple aircraft and received assistance from the U.S. Navy's Second Fleet, in addition to commercial and recreational vessels. The search covered a combined 21,164 square miles of water, spanning from northern Florida to the waters east of New Jersey.

“This is an excellent example of the maritime community’s combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea,” said Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, spokesperson for Coast Guard Atlantic Area. “We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. Ditomasso with their family and friends. We also want to highlight the importance of proper safety equipment and preparedness when going to sea. Having an emergency position indicating radio beacon, or ‘EPIRB’, allows mariners to immediately make contact with first responders in an emergency.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing People Cape May Coast Guard New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCD Holiday - Jewelers Row

Holiday experiences in Center City
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Families of Pan Am Flight 103 bombing victims react to suspect being taken into U.S. custody
Pan Am 103 bombing 1988

Sponsored

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Adult Health

Extreme weather is hard on the heart, but the winter is far more dangerous than the summer
Heart Cold Weather

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' potential playoff opponents, from easiest to hardest
121322FredWarner

Movies

John Fetterman has a cameo in 'The Pale Blue Eye' because his face 'fits the 1830s,' Christian Bale says
John Fetterman Cameo

Food & Drink

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Seven Fishes

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved