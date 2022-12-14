Two people, dog rescued from missing N.J. sailboat found off Delaware coast

A sailboat that went missing en route to Florida from Cape May was found Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Delaware, where the U.S. Coast Guard and its maritime partners rescued two men and a pet dog, officials said.

The 30-foot sailboat, named Atrevida II, was reported missing by the Coast Guard on Monday. It had last been seen Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Marathon, Florida.

The sailboat was spotted about 214 miles east of Delaware around 4:15 p.m. The boat had run out of fuel and power, rendering its radios and navigation equipment inoperable, officials said.

UPDATE 2: The #sailboat Atrevida II has been found! 🛟⛵️ The #USCG, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna,... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

On board the sailboat were Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76. A pet dog also was rescued. They were taken aboard the 600-foot tanker vessel Silver Muna, where they were evaluated by medical staff. There were no immediate health concerns.

Hyde, DiTommasso and the dog remained aboard the Silver Muna on the way to its next port of call in New York City, where they were to be transferred to a Coast Guard vessel for further evaluation before being reunited with family.