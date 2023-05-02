Mitchell & Ness jersey pays homage to the Allen Iverson era Sixers

Philadelphia sports fan excitement is running high with the news of Bryce Harper returning to the Phillies lineup, the Eagles improving their roster in the draft and the Sixers continuing a playoff run — including a big Game 1 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Mitchell & Ness, the Philly-based throwback apparel brand, is hoping to capitalize on that fervor with a new collection ripe with nostalgia for 76ers fans. The Chainstitch Collection will feature the fan favorite golden "76" logo worn during the peak of Allen Iverson's tenure with the team.



The clothing line includes a cream-colored Iverson jersey, a cream snapback hat and a pair of cream-colored basketball shorts with the original uniform's red and black pattern on the borders and a logo at the bottom. The jersey design includes chainstitch embroidery, a departure from the twill customarily used.

Provided Image/Anthony Parisi Provided Image/Anthony Parisi



According to a press release, many of the logos featured "have never been used on jerseys before."

Provided Image/Anthony Parisi

The Mitchell & Ness jerseys arrive as Sixers fans have been begging the team to bring back the old uniform to mark the last time the team made the NBA Finals in 2001, with Iverson leading the way.

Last summer, the Inquirer reported that while the team would not be wearing the jerseys for the 2022-2023 season, the black alternates could return in the not-so-distant future.

In the past, Mitchell & Ness has released several throwback items with the Sixers' old logo, including the original white design worn during the 1997-1998 season, Iverson's white all-star jersey from the 2001-2002 season, the black jersey from the 2001 NBA Finals and the alternative blue version of the 2000s era uniforms.

The collection, available exclusively at Lids stores, will retail at $159 for the jersey, $90 for the shorts and $34.99 for the hat. Other teams featured in the collection include the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.

