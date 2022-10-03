More Sports:

October 03, 2022

Phillies playoff odds: Wild Card magic number is down to 1

By Shamus Clancy
Phillies-JT-Realmuto-Phillies-Nationals-2022 Scott Taetsch/USA Today Sports

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrates going yard.

In defiance of the Phillies trying to throw it all away over the last two weeks, the team's playoff magic number is down to just one. A single Phils win in their season finale series in Houston against the Astros would propel them to the postseason for the first time in 11 years. Conversely, a single loss from the Brewers in their three-game home set against the Diamondbacks would have the Phils back in the playoffs. 

Important: The Fightins also hold a tiebreaker over Milwaukee for that third and final Wild Card spot in the National League, giving them even more of a cushion as real October baseball looms: 

This is where their playoff odds stand:


 SitePlayoff odds 
Fangraphs 95.5% 
FiveThirtyEight 95% 
Playoff Status 94% 

I can understand Phillies fans holding their breath until those percentages read 💯. Believe me, I get that. I am in "seeing is believing" mode with this team. I am, however, juiced for the chance to watch a Philadelphia team play postseason baseball for the first time since I was a senior in high school. 

Here are the Phils' probable starters for this three-game series in Houston:


 DatePhillies Astros 
Mon., 8:10 p.m. Aaron Nola Lance McCullers Jr. 
Tues., 8:10 p.m. Ranger Suarez Justin Verlander 
Wed., 4:10 p.m. Bailey Falter  Frambler Valdez

No pressure, fellas!

It's worth noting that the 104-win Astros have already clinched a first-round bye in the updated playoff format. 

As of right now, the Phillies would head to Atlanta to face the Braves in a best-of-three series this upcoming weekend. A win-or-go-home Phillies playoff game the same day as the 4-0 Eagles play? That's some Philly sports this city hasn't been accustomed to for a long, long time. 

