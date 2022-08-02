More Sports:

August 02, 2022

Phillies trade Mickey Moniak for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Noah-Syndergaard-Phillies-Angels-Trade-2022 Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports

New Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard.

The Phillies have traded for right-handed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Philadelphia's 2016 first-overall pick Mickey Moniak and single-A Clearwater Threshers outfielder Jadiel Sanchez are going back to L.A. in the deal, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. Sanchez was not on MLB.com's list of the Phillies' top-30 prospects.

Here's what our own Evan Macy had to say about Syndergaard earlier this morning:

Syndergaard is another NL hurler and a familiar name to Phillies fans from his time with the Mets. The oft-injured starter has a 3.83 ERA over 13 starts this season with the Angels. He has shown he can pitch like an ace, collecting an impressive 2.93 ERA over his first 87 appearances for New York, but his Tommy John Surgery in 2020 has him looking a little less like a Cy Young contender lately.

Syndergaard, who turns 30 this month, is on a one-year contract. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Noah Syndergaard Mickey Moniak

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Donations

Jim's Steaks fundraiser to help employees put out of work after South Street fire
Jims South Street Fire

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Prevention

Philly is now updating its monkeypox cases, vaccine availability online
Monkeypox Tracker Philadelphia

Phillies

MLB trade deadline live: Phillies add Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Marsh and David Robertson
Cubs-David-Robertson-Phillies.jpg

Lifestyle

Pennsylvania teen's babysitting service aims to give parents at the Jersey Shore a break
PA teen founds Beach Breaks NJ babysitting service

Festivals

Fringe Festival to feature over 200 productions in Philadelphia this September
Fringe Festival 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved