MLB trade deadline live: Phillies need to make a move today

UPDATE [12:25 p.m.] – It isn't the Phillies news we've been waiting for, but a trade that will undoubtedly shake up the NL playoff picture and the future of the NL East.

Juan Soto AND Josh Bell are being moved to the Padres, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Nationals will be getting a bevy of players and prospects in return.

At 58-46 as of Tuesday, San Diego holds the second NL Wild Card spot and is two games up on the Phils, who hold the third.

Now, they'll be adding one of baseball's best hitting first basemen and one of the best outfielders of the past several years, all with star shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. working his way back from injury.

Slam Diego may have just gotten a whole lot fiercer.

Washington, meanwhile, at the bottom of the NL East at 35-69, is fully committed to a rebuild having just shipped out its biggest star. And that could be a huge benefit to the Phils with 11 matchups left against a club completely bottoming out, as The Inquirer's Scott Lauber noted.

UPDATE [9:38 a.m.] – The Phillies scouted Seattle lefthander Marco Gonzales' start in New York Monday night, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark and Matt Gelb, but there doesn't appear to be any real traction there yet.

The Angels' Noah Syndergaard, according to the two, is the Phils' top target.

Gonzales might be a backup plan of sorts with starting pitchers flying off the board. Frankie Montas, who started for Oakland against the Phillies back on Opening Day, was dealt to the Yankees and Pittsburgh's José Quintana was sent to St. Louis.

Gonzales, 30, is 6-11 through 21 starts with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP in his eighth major-league season.

Against the Yankees on Monday, Gonzales was tagged for three homers and six earned runs in 5.1 innings of a 7-2 Mariners loss.

EARLIER...

Today is the day.

A lot of teams have made some splashy moves, but none of them have been the Phillies, who have sat back and let the trade market develop for starting pitching.

Their patience may have cost them a chance at some of the league's top-line starters, but there are still some names available who could help Philly vie to end its decade-long postseason drought.

Let's first take a look at Mahle. He's not going to come in and be a third ace, but he suits the role of a back of the rotation starter who does have a few good seasons under his belt. Over six seasons with the Reds, the 27-year-old has a 4.35 ERA over 114 starts. Last year he was 13-6 with a 3.75, but is 5-7 with a 4.40 this year.

He has a second year of team control left for 2023 when he'll be arbitration eligible.

Syndergaard is another NL hurler and a familiar name to Phillies fans from his time with the Mets. The oft-injured starter has a 3.83 ERA over 13 starts this season with the Angels. He has shown he can pitch like an ace, collecting an impressive 2.93 ERA over his first 87 appearances for New York, but his Tommy John Surgery in 2020 has him looking a little less like a Cy Young contender lately.

Those two appear to be the leading names on the board for the Phillies, who would also no doubt love a chance at Carlos Rondon should the Giants elect to sell today too.

