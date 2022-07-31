Phillies sweep Pirates as team heats up in the Wild Card race

A little sweep action out in Western Pennsylvania! The Phillies won every matchup in their four-game set with the Pirates over the extended weekend series. At 55-47, the Phils are a season-high eight games over .500. Here's how things played out:

• Thursday: 8-7 win the Phils barely held on to after allowing five runs in the bottom of the ninth.



• Friday: A 10th-inning 4-2 win thanks to a Rhys Hoskins home run.



• Saturday: A tight 2-1 win. Props to Ranger Suarez for pitching six innings of no-run ball with eight strikeouts.



• Sunday: An oh-so-relaxing 8-2 win to cap off the weekend in style.



A few notes on the Fightins as they sit in the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League:

Rhys Lightning ⚡

Talk about clutch! Rhys Hoskins has always had power at the plate, but has been marked by frustrating inconsistency during his Phillies career. When he's hot though, he's "Philly in late July" hot. Hoskins totaled at least one hit in every game of the series. The biggest of all, obviously, was his game-winning two-run home run in the top of the 10th on Friday night:

I've said it a million times this summer, but, at minimum, one Phillies bat needs to be on an absolute hot streak for the squad to tread water with Bryce Harper still sidelined. Hoskins did his part this weekend (as did the next guy I'm going to discuss).

Bohm to Run 🏃

Alec Bohm is back full throttle. Bohm had four hits in Sunday's win alone, including this solo shot:

Bohm hit .434 (76 at-bats) over the course of 20 games in July. I have a feeling he doesn't "f*****g hate this place" anymore. His .299 average on the year overall (.746 OPS) is a huge jump from his sophomore slump 2021 campaign, where he hit .247 (.647 OPS).

Is this dude about to win National League player of the month?

WTF? 😒

For some completely unknown reason, Odubel Herrera just simply stopped running on the base paths after Kyle Schwarber crushed an extra-base hit to right field on Friday night with the team trailing 2-0:

It should've been tied up at 2-2, but the Phils were still down 2-1 due to Herrera's complete mental lapse. That guy sure knows how to endear himself to the fan base!

Good on interim manager Rob Thomson for chewing him out afterwards. It's something that Joe Girardi wouldn't have said a peep about.

Web Gem 💎

Bryson Stott is hitting a putrid .198 on the season as the Phillies struggle to get any semblance of competency from their middle infielders, but, hey this place he made in the field was pretty sweet:

