MLB trade rumors: Phillies reportedly 'potential fit' for slugger Eugenio Suarez

In addition to a closer, bullpen depth and outfield help, it appears the Phillies could have yet another focus at the impending MLB trade deadline.

According to insider Jon Heyman, third baseman Eugenio Suárez is a fit for the Phillies — a team that hasn't really been mentioned much at all in connection to the Diamondbacks' hitter:

The Yankees are likely out of the mix after trading for Ryan McMahon . Suárez has 36 home runs this season and is slashing

.252/.325/.593 from, as Heyman mentioned, the right side. His power and handedness would be extremely valuable in the Phillies lineup right now. He is currently second in the NL in homers and has a five-RBI lead for the most of them in the league.

The infielder is 34 and in the final year of a four-year deal. As a rental, and with Bohm under contract to play third base, it's not exactly the sort of investment in team-controlled talent that the team might be looking for. But the fit is undeniable. And if the price is right he'd be perfect protection for Bryce Harper in the batting order.

The question, if Suárez does indeed come into the fold, is what would happen next with Bohm when he returns from his rib injury. He can play first base in addition to third, but that's about it. Moving Bryce Harper to the outfield to open first for Bohm is theoretically a way to get everyone on the field.

The deadline is less than a week away, on Thursday, July 31.

