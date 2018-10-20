Mob Talk: 'Skinny Joey' Merlino gets the max

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser digest the news that Philly Mob Boss Joey Merlino gets hit with the maximum two-year sentence after pleading guilty to a gambling charge. What does it mean for Joey, the Philly Mob and the FBI's ongoing investigation in Philadelphia. Plus, a high-level mob sitdown takes place just days before Merlino's sentencing. What was it all about? Why were only high-ranking wiseguys invited, and what's next for Scarfo Crime Family Captain Faffy Innarella, who is out of prison and off supervised release.

In Episode 22 of Mob Talk Sitdown, Anastasia and Schratwieser recall the August 25, 1993 hit on Michael "Mikey Chang" Ciancaglini and Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino outside their clubhouse. Merlino took a bullet in the buttocks and survived. Ciancaglini, shot once in the chest, was killed. T he hit ordered by boss John Stanfa was a sloppy effort by the "gang that couldn't shoot straight" and emblematic of that period in the Philly mob wars, Anastasia says.







