Monroe County family exceeds GoFundMe goal to get specialized, safe bed for daughter

A family in Monroe County exceeded their fundraising goal on GoFundMe this past weekend for their two-year-old daughter.

Krystal Favale, mother to Alyssa, started the page on Aug. 6 with a goal of $5,000 for an FDA-approved specialized bed for Alyssa, who is legally blind and has a brain defect that prevents her from feeling pain, WNEP-TV reported.

Favale decided her daughter needed a functional bed when Alyssa got her leg stuck in her crib and tore her calf muscle. The family had to stay in the hospital for four days, according to the GoFundMe page.

The bed is called a Courtney Bed, and it's a secure piece of furniture made for individuals with cognitive disabilities and impairments. It's an alternative to a traditional hospital bed with four enclosed sides, a memory foam mattress and no way anyone inside could bang their head or get caught on the sidewalls.

The family's insurance did not cover the $4,550 cost of the bed, so that's when Favale took to GoFundMe.

And in just six days, 83 people donated to exceed the $5,000 goal. As of Monday morning, $5,100 had been gifted.



"I want to Thank everyone that donated, shared my post, wrote kind words or just looked at the story about my Granddaughter!" Tina Nowak posted on the fundraiser on Sunday.

"She is so precious to us all and is a true miracle with a lot more obstacles to over come. I truly appreciate all your help! God Bless!"

