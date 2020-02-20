More Health:

February 20, 2020

More stringent regulations are reducing tobacco retailers in Philly, study finds

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Tobacco
Tobacco retailers Philly Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The number of tobacco retailers in Philadelphia has dropped considerably since the city adopted more stringent license regulations, according to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health.

More stringent tobacco regulations imposed by Philadelphia have significantly limited the number of retailers selling tobacco products.

There are 659 fewer licensed tobacco retailers operating in the city since new licensing regulations took effect three years ago, according to a study published Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health.

That amounts to a 20% reduction in Philly's tobacco retailer density – the number of tobacco retailers per capita.

High tobacco retailer density is linked to lower smoking cessation success and increased youth tobacco experimentation. Philly's density – 2.21 retailers per 1,000 people – is essentially doubles the rates of many other American cities, including New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. 

The new regulations capped tobacco permits at 1 per 1,000 people in each of the 18 city planning districts, though a grandfather clause currently keeps many districts above that limit. They boosted license fees from $50 to $300 and prohibited new tobacco retailers being within 500 feet of school property. They also attached stronger penalties, including license suspensions, to youth sales violations.

Such regulations have become more popular throughout the United States, but Philadelphia is the only city to adopt all four strategies, according to the study. 

The regulations particularly benefitted lower income neighborhoods, which have a higher density than the city's wealthier neighborhoods. Researchers expect the permit caps to close that disparity over time. Tobacco licenses will dwindle as retailers sell or close their business, or lose their privileges by repeatedly incurring youth sales violations. 

The regulations also reduced the tobacco exposure of some 84,000 youth at more than 200 schools, researchers found. Researchers found this "particularly encouraging," given the increasing rates of teens using cigarillos and e-cigarettes.

The research was conducted by members of the city's health department, the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University. Researchers analyzed data from more than 23,000 tobacco permits approved over an eight-year span. Permits must be renewed each year. 

Philadelphia has the highest smoking level of the 10 largest cities in the United States, according to city health officials. More than 3,500 residents die of tobacco-related deaths each year.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Tobacco Philadelphia Smoking Studies Research Cigars Vaping E-cigarettes Retailers Cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page in regard to the Eagles' options with Alshon Jeffery
43_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffey_KateFrese.jpg

Patco

PATCO Freedom card shipment derailed by China's coronavirus outbreak
PATCO Freedom card

Addiction

Philly outlines safety plan for Safehouse overdose prevention site
OPS Philly Safehouse

NFL

2020 NFL head coach power rankings
Bill-Belichick-Andy-Reid-NFL-head-coach-power-rankings_021920

Restaurants

Stephen Starr opening new Mexican restaurant, LMNO, in Fishtown
Stephen Starr LMNO Restaurant

Food & Drink

Chaddsford Winery pairing pizza and doughnuts with wine for third year
Sugar and Spice event Chaddsford Winery

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved