Carve pumpkins and sip hot cocktails at Morgan's Pier's fall festival

Morgan's Pier once again has transformed itself into an autumnal paradise as part of its annual Fall Fest on the Waterfront.

The seasonal outdoor restaurant and beer garden will be decked out with flowers, foliage, haystacks and plenty of pumpkins through Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be live music, pumpkin carving and seasonal beverages. Special events include an Oktoberfest celebration and a Halloween party.

For $5-10, guests can pick the perfect pumpkins to carve on weeknights from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live acoustic music and DJs will perform on Thursday nights and throughout the weekends. Morgan Pier will waive its cover charge on Sundays from 3-7 p.m.

The fall food menu includes poutine, chicken wings, cheesesteak egg rolls, Brussels sprouts, salads, fried rice, crab mac n' cheese, pumpkin toast, and shrimp and grits. There's also a small selection of flatbread pizzas, burgers, seafood and chicken sandwiches, plus dessert items and a kids menu.



The drink list includes beers from Mainstay, Yuengling, Victory, Sam Adams, Downeast and Twisted Tea, as well as a rotating collection of Oktoberfest and pumpkin beers.

There's also a wide selection of hot and cold autumnal cocktails for guests looking for something special for the season. The full list is below.

• Apple Spiced Toddy: Hot cocktail made with Crown Royal, apple cider, lemon juice and honey cinnamon syrup ($10)

• Coffee Cascade: Hot cocktail made with Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, Irish cream, coffee and hot chocolate ($10)

• Spiked Pumpkin Latte: Hot cocktail made with vodka, pumpkin puree, RumChata and coffee ($10)

• S'mores: Hot cocktail made with vanilla vodka, hot chocolate, honey cinnamon syrup and topped with marshmallow and chocolate syrup ($10)

• American Mule: Cold cocktail made with vodka, lime juice and ginger beer ($10)

• Apples on Apples: Cold cocktail made with gin, sour apple and Downeast Cider ($10)

• Fall Sangria: Cold cocktail made with vodka, white wine, apple cider, lemon juice and cinnamon ($10)

• Candied Apple: Cold cocktail made with Crown Apple, cranberry juice and Redbull ($12)

• Pear Spritz: Cold cocktail made with pear vodka, lemon juice, sparkling wine and club soda ($12)

• Bloody Mary: Cold cocktail made with citrus vodka and a house-made Bloody Mary mix ($10)

• Cherries Jubilee: Cold cocktail made with rum, amaretto, cherry puree and lime juice ($10)

• Margarita: Cold cocktail made with Cazadores, triple sec and lime juice ($10)

On Mondays in October, Morgan's Pier will host a "yappy hour" in partnership with Tito's Handmade Vodka. From 4-8 p.m., drink proceeds will be donated to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Morgan's Pier Oktoberfest, which runs from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, features a full afternoon of unlimited beer, soft pretzels and German-inspired food specials. Presale tickets are $50 and general admission is $60 at the door. The first 200 attendees will receive a Morgan's Pier stein.



An adults-only Halloween Party will close out the season on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party will be hosted by Brittany Lynn, creator of Philly Drag Mafia. Tickets cost $60 and will go on sale in mid-October. Admission includes all-you-can-drink beverages, complimentary hot dogs and a chance to enter a costume contest.

Fall Fest on the Waterfront will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday through Sunday from noon to 2 a.m. People who purchase food or drinks will have their cover charges waived. Those looking to enjoy a sit-down meal are encouraged to reserve a table on Resy.

All events are weather permitting. Meter and free parking spaces are available along Christopher Columbus Boulevard and in nearby neighborhoods.



Sept. 22 to Oct. 29

Times vary | Free cover charge with food and drink purchases; select events are ticketed

Morgan's Pier

221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19123