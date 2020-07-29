Go to Wagtail admin interface
More News:

July 29, 2020

Motorcyclist killed after running red light in Northeast Philly

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Crashes Motorcycles
motorcylce accident northeast philly Google/StreetView

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after running a red light at the intersection of Van Kirk and Tacony streets in Northeast Philly, police said.

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening after he ran a red light at the intersection of Tacony and Van Kirk streets in the Wissinoming neighborhood of Philadelphia. 

The motorcyclist maneuvered around stopped traffic and collided with a car attempting to turn at the intersection, police said. The crash occurred on the 5800 block of Tacony Street around 5 p.m. 

Emergency responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. 

The name of the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, has not been released. A 64-year-old man was driving the Chevrolet Cruze that struck him. The driver did not report any injuries. 

The crash is being investigated by police.

