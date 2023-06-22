More News:

June 22, 2023

Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for crash that killed South Jersey restaurant owner

Desmond Newberry, 45, was going more than 120 mph when his BMW collided with Glenn Keen's car in Mount Laurel, killing the Cucina Carini owner.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Drunk Driving
Cucina Carini Crash StreetView/Google Maps

A September 2021 crash outside Cucina Carini in Mount Laurel killed restaurant owner Glenn Keen, 52. Desmond Newberry, 45, of Marlton, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Prosecutors said Newberry was speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

A drunk driver who was speeding when he struck another car in Mount Holly, killing the owner of an Italian restaurant outside his business, was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to the Sept. 3, 2021 incident.

Desmond Newberry, 45, of Marlton, was going 126 mph in his BMW when he struck a Ford SUV that was leaving the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road.

Glenn Keen, 52, was pulled from his burning vehicle and airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia shortly after the 8 p.m. crash, authorities said, where he died of his injuries. Newberry was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newberry had a blood alcohol level of 0.256% at the time of the accident, more than three times the legal limit.

In February, Newberry pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and admitted that he had been drinking prior to the crash, prosecutors said. He had been convicted of drunk driving on two previous occasions.

Newberry will be required to serve 10 years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. His driver's license will be suspended for 10 years following his release from prison.

Keen, a father of two, opened Cucina Carini with his wife in 1995.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Drunk Driving Mount Laurel Crime Crashes Burlington County New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Ice Cube is coming to Ocean Casino Resort in July
Limited - University Place Main

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly to purchase 91 community gardens to protect them from sheriff's sale
Community Gardens Purchased

Sponsored

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Pazionis-RT.png

Eagles

Eagles player review: RB Rashaad Penny edition
6.1.23_EaglesRashaad-Penny_ColleenClaggett-0177.jpg

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan teases plot details of his next film, 'Trap'
m. night shyamalan trap

Festivals

New music festival in Atlantic City, headlined by Latto and DaBaby, lets fans earn money by promoting it online
Zaza Festival Latto DaBaby

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved