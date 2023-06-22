Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for crash that killed South Jersey restaurant owner

A drunk driver who was speeding when he struck another car in Mount Holly, killing the owner of an Italian restaurant outside his business, was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to the Sept. 3, 2021 incident.

Desmond Newberry, 45, of Marlton, was going 126 mph in his BMW when he struck a Ford SUV that was leaving the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road.

Glenn Keen, 52, was pulled from his burning vehicle and airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia shortly after the 8 p.m. crash, authorities said, where he died of his injuries. Newberry was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newberry had a blood alcohol level of 0.256% at the time of the accident, more than three times the legal limit.

In February, Newberry pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and admitted that he had been drinking prior to the crash, prosecutors said. He had been convicted of drunk driving on two previous occasions.

Newberry will be required to serve 10 years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. His driver's license will be suspended for 10 years following his release from prison.

Keen, a father of two, opened Cucina Carini with his wife in 1995.