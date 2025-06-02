Enjoy dinner on a car-free section of Germantown Avenue during Mt. Airy's Supper Sessions

Mt. Airy will transform a section of the neighborhood that normally welcomes cars and buses into an outdoor dining oasis for four nights this summer.

The neighborhood's returning Supper Sessions will be held the second Wednesday of the month from June until September. Each night, the 7100 and 7200 blocks of Germantown Avenue will close to vehicles and organizers will place communal dining tables in the streets for people to eat, drink and mingle.

Restaurants along the avenue — including Bar Lizette, Mi Puebla, Toska Restaurant & Brewery, Jyoti, Trattoria Moma and McMenamin's Tavern — will offer takeout. Several food trucks also will be on hand, including Cousins Maine Lobster, Deke's Bar-B-Que, Korea Taqueria and Federal Donuts & Chicken.

The seasonal event promises dinner and a show, thanks to performances from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Youth Troupe, Philly Rhythm's youth drumline and Circadium. Families can head to a kids' zone on Mt. Airy Avenue for free face painting and moon bounce romps. The Supper Sessions also will feature live music from Harvest Groove Collective, Reverend Chris & the Lower 19119, Forbidden Brass, Mixed People and Play It Forward.

At least two dozen local shops will extend their hours for the series. If it rains during a Supper Session, the event will be postponed to the following Wednesday.

Wednesdays, June 11, July 19, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10

5-9 p.m. | Pay as you go

7100-7200 blocks of Germantown Avenue

