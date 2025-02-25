More News:

Mulherin's Pizzeria in Center City to close after one year in business

The sister restaurant of Wm. Mulherin's Sons, which opened last spring, will shutter April 16.

Mulherin's Pizzeria, located 1175 Locust St., specialized in wood-fired pizzas.

Mulherin's Pizzeria, the sister restaurant of Wm. Mulherin's Sons, will close just one year after it opened.

The Center City establishment will shutter April 16, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice. It opened in April 2024, offering a menu that largely mirrored the options at Wm. Mulherin's Sons in Fishtown, with a greater emphasis on wood-fired pizzas. Mulherin's Pizzeria was located on the ground floor of a mixed-use building at 1175 Locust St., which also houses the Roost East Market hotel. 

Per the WARN notice, 39 employees will be impacted by the closure. The restaurant's Instagram page has already disappeared.

Wm. Mulherin's Sons opened in 2016 at a former whiskey blending and bottling plant at 1355 N. Front St. It also shares space with a boutique Roost hotel, located on the second floor. USA Today's 10Best named it the top hotel in the country in 2018.

It's unclear what prompted Mulherin's Pizzeria's shutdown. Representatives for Wm. Mulherin's Sons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

