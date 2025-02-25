Mulherin's Pizzeria in Center City to close after one year in business

Mulherin's Pizzeria, the sister restaurant of Wm. Mulherin's Sons, will close just one year after it opened.

The Center City establishment will shutter April 16, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice. It opened in April 2024, offering a menu that largely mirrored the options at Wm. Mulherin's Sons in Fishtown, with a greater emphasis on wood-fired pizzas. Mulherin's Pizzeria was located on the ground floor of a mixed-use building at 1175 Locust St., which also houses the Roost East Market hotel.