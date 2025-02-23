'California cool' jewelry brand Gorjana opens store in King of Prussia Mall

Trendy jewelry brand Gorjana has opened a store in the King of Prussia Mall, marking its third Philly-area location.

The company, known for "California cool jewelry," opened its newest store last week on the upper level of the mall near Neiman Marcus. Gorjana also has stores on Walnut Street in Philadelphia and in Ardmore's Suburban Square.

MORE: Luxury fashion company Aritzia opens first Philadelphia store in Center City

Gorjana, which was founded in 2004 and is based in Laguna Beach, has gained a robust following on social media and is known for its collection of gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals and sapphires. The King of Prussia store, which is the brand's 96th location in the U.S., will have in-store stylists to help curate unique layered jewelry looks that match each shopper's personal style.

The company is known for its commitment to giving back, partnering each year with charitable organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Baby2Baby, Toys for Tots and Dress for Success. Gorjana also teams up with local charities and schools, and encourages Philly-area nonprofits to complete a donation request form if they're interested in working with the company on a future fundraiser.

Provided Image/The Brand Guild Gorjana has opened a jewelry store on the upper level of the King of Prussia Mall. Above, a rendering of the shop's interior.

"We're excited to expand our reach in the Philadelphia area at the iconic King of Prussia Mall, just outside of the city," Gorjana Reidel, co-founder of Gorjana, said in a release. "Our jewelry is all about effortless style; we can't wait to help King of Prussia shoppers find their new staples for the spring season."

The interior of Gorjana's King of Prussia location offers a Southern California coastal-inspired ambiance through blush terrazzo, plush seating, custom artwork and a signature scent. The store is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.