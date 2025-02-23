More Culture:

February 23, 2025

'California cool' jewelry brand Gorjana opens store in King of Prussia Mall

The new shop, open daily on the mall's upper level, is the company's third location in the Philadelphia region.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping King of Prussia Mall
gorjana king of prussia mall Provided Image/The Brand Guild

California-based jewelry brand Gorjana has opened a store in the King of Prussia Mall, marking its third Philly-area location. Above, a rendering of the new store.

Trendy jewelry brand Gorjana has opened a store in the King of Prussia Mall, marking its third Philly-area location.

The company, known for "California cool jewelry," opened its newest store last week on the upper level of the mall near Neiman Marcus. Gorjana also has stores on Walnut Street in Philadelphia and in Ardmore's Suburban Square.

MORE: Luxury fashion company Aritzia opens first Philadelphia store in Center City

Gorjana, which was founded in 2004 and is based in Laguna Beach, has gained a robust following on social media and is known for its collection of gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals and sapphires. The King of Prussia store, which is the brand's 96th location in the U.S., will have in-store stylists to help curate unique layered jewelry looks that match each shopper's personal style. 

The company is known for its commitment to giving back, partnering each year with charitable organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Baby2Baby, Toys for Tots and Dress for Success. Gorjana also teams up with local charities and schools, and encourages Philly-area nonprofits to complete a donation request form if they're interested in working with the company on a future fundraiser. 

gorjana king of prussia interiorProvided Image/The Brand Guild

Gorjana has opened a jewelry store on the upper level of the King of Prussia Mall. Above, a rendering of the shop's interior.


"We're excited to expand our reach in the Philadelphia area at the iconic King of Prussia Mall, just outside of the city," Gorjana Reidel, co-founder of Gorjana, said in a release. "Our jewelry is all about effortless style; we can't wait to help King of Prussia shoppers find their new staples for the spring season."

The interior of Gorjana's King of Prussia location offers a Southern California coastal-inspired ambiance through blush terrazzo, plush seating, custom artwork and a signature scent. The store is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping King of Prussia Mall Philadelphia Business King of Prussia Jewelry Stores

Videos

Featured

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care
Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Philly's most iconic address: now yours

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

What is the cult-like Zizians connection to Delco?

Zizians Homicide Investigation

Sponsored

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried is a Philly police officer in 'Long Bright River' trailer

amanda seyfried long bright river

Wellness

'Detox' foot pads claim to rid the body of toxins, but health experts are skeptical

Detox Foot Pads

Weekend

Girl Scout Cookies paired with beer and last-minute ice skating: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Phillies

5 Phillies under the most pressure in spring training

Phillies-Alec-Bohm-spring-training_021925

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved