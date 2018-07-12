More Events:

July 12, 2018

Help paint a mural at Farm for the City this weekend

In the fall, the mural will be installed at 13th and Arch streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Murals
farm for the city Pennsylvania Horticultural Center/for PhillyVoice

The PHS Farm for the City is an interactive farm at City Hall that will offer free workshops and informational panels all summer.

On Sunday, July 15, pick up a paintbrush and get to work. 

Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society are inviting the public to help paint a mural at the new Farm for the City by City Hall.

RELATED: Party like it's the Roaring Twenties at a mansion on the river | Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning will take place over three days | This year's Lucky's Last Chance Wiener Dog Race will be the largest yet

The mural will be "Water Gives Life" from artists Eurhi Jones and David McShane. It will feature botanical arrangements suspended above an aerial view of the city, showing a complex network of pipes delivering clean water.

You can check out the design concept here.

All ages can join in the "paint-by-number" activity and learn from the artists how murals are made. The public paint party will run noon to 3 p.m. and is free to attend.

This fall, the mural will be installed at 13th and Arch streets.

Farm for the City is an interactive exhibit and actual working farm in the middle of Philadelphia. There will be public events at the space through September.

Mural Arts Paint Day at Farm for the City

Sunday, July 15
Noon to 3 p.m. | Free
Thomas Paine Plaza
1401 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Murals Philadelphia Mural Arts Free Center City

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Defense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Jordan Hicks

Odd News

The ongoing investigation into the bird snatchers at a Philly park
Carroll - Historic Washington Square

Politics

Kellyanne Conway draws ire for #ThaiCaveRescue tweet
kellyanne conway white house

Diet

Study: No, enjoying that full-fat ice cream won't kill you
Butter being poured into bowl

Restaurants

Honest Tom's Taco Shop has gone totally vegan and isn't looking back
Tacos

Sixers

Is the Sixers' search for new GM taking a long time for the right reasons?
060418-JoshuaHarris-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.