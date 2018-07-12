Help paint a mural at Farm for the City this weekend

On Sunday, July 15, pick up a paintbrush and get to work.

Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society are inviting the public to help paint a mural at the new Farm for the City by City Hall.

The mural will be "Water Gives Life" from artists Eurhi Jones and David McShane. It will feature botanical arrangements suspended above an aerial view of the city, showing a complex network of pipes delivering clean water.

You can check out the design concept here.

All ages can join in the "paint-by-number" activity and learn from the artists how murals are made. The public paint party will run noon to 3 p.m. and is free to attend.

This fall, the mural will be installed at 13th and Arch streets.

Farm for the City is an interactive exhibit and actual working farm in the middle of Philadelphia. There will be public events at the space through September.

Sunday, July 15

Noon to 3 p.m. | Free

Thomas Paine Plaza

1401 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102