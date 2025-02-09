More Events:

February 09, 2025

Museum of the American Revolution to explore George Washington's legacy with President's Day events

Presentations, crafts and tours related to Washington and the diverse range of people he interacted with will take place Feb. 15-17.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Museums
museum american revolution president's day Provided Image/Museum of the American Revolution

Visitors to the Museum of the American Revolution over President's Day weekend can learn about George Washington's life and legacy through a series of activities and presentations.

The Museum of the American Revolution is celebrating President's Day with a weekend full of events paying tribute to the nation's first president, George Washington. 

From Saturday, Feb. 15, through President's Day on Monday, Feb. 17, the museum will offer demonstrations, talks, performances and crafts that explore the life, leadership and legacy of Washington and the diverse range of people with whom he interacted. 

MORE: Willie Nelson will bring Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow with him to Camden for Outlaw Music Festival

Kicking off the holiday weekend on Saturday, visitors can make their own "ribbon sash" while learning how Washington used ribbons to differentiate between officer ranks in his newly formed army. Also on Saturday, guests can check out "Meet Joseph Plumb Martin," theatrical performances which portray one of the thousands of teenaged soldiers in Washington's Continental Army.

On Saturday and Sunday at noon, museum educators will lead 60-minute Gallery Highlights Tours of the "Black Voices of the Revolution" gallery, highlighting a diverse set of stories, experiences and objects related to people of African descent during the American Revolution. Then, on Sunday, visitors can watch theatrical performances of "Meet Elizabeth Freeman," portraying the life and experiences of a Massachusetts woman who sued for her freedom from enslavement and won. 

Also on Sunday, John Rees, co-author of the upcoming book "Don Troiani's Black Soldiers in America's Wars: 1754–1865," will be in the museum's rotunda meeting visitors. Living historian Leslie Bramlett will also be there Sunday to discuss the lives of women of African descent during the Revolutionary era.

Each day during the weekend, there will also be in-gallery talks about Washington's decision not to seek a third presidential term, craft projects to make buttons like those worn during Washington's campaign, discussions about the life of Harry Washington — who was enslaved by the Washingtons but found freedom through service in the British army — and presentations featuring linen field tent that served as Washington’s command center during the Revolutionary War. 

Most President's Day activities are included with regular museum admission, but tickets to the Gallery Highlights Tour can be purchased online

Presidents' Day Weekend at the Museum

Saturday, Feb. 15, through Monday, Feb. 17
Times and ticket prices vary
Museum of the American Revolution
101 South Third Street, Philadelphia

