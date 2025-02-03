More Events:

February 03, 2025

Willie Nelson will bring Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow with him to Camden for Outlaw Music Festival

The 10-year-old show stops at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sept. 12. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Outlaw Festival Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willie Nelson has headlined the Outlaw Music Festival since 2016. The latest tour will stop in Camden with Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards.

Willie Nelson's traveling music festival turns 10 this year – and he's bringing famous friends to 35 cities to celebrate.

The Outlaw Music Festival kick offs its 22-state tour in Phoenix in May, and it makes its way to the East Coast over the course of the summer. It stops in Camden on Friday, Sept. 12. Nelson, a pioneer of the outlaw country genre, will play the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion that evening with Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards, among others.

MORE: East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns in late February with three-course meals starting at $20

The festival started in Scranton in 2016 and has since become one of the largest touring franchises in North America. Dylan and Crow have both played past iterations, and the Americana music showcase has also featured Bonnie Raitt, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, ZZ Top, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton. Its organizers say the latest version will be the biggest yet.

Tickets for the Camden show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but Citi cardholders can join a presale from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Outlaw Music Festival

Friday, Sept. 12
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd., Camden

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

