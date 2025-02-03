Willie Nelson will bring Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow with him to Camden for Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson's traveling music festival turns 10 this year – and he's bringing famous friends to 35 cities to celebrate.

The Outlaw Music Festival kick offs its 22-state tour in Phoenix in May, and it makes its way to the East Coast over the course of the summer. It stops in Camden on Friday, Sept. 12. Nelson, a pioneer of the outlaw country genre, will play the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion that evening with Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards, among others.

The festival started in Scranton in 2016 and has since become one of the largest touring franchises in North America. Dylan and Crow have both played past iterations, and the Americana music showcase has also featured Bonnie Raitt, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, ZZ Top, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton. Its organizers say the latest version will be the biggest yet.

Tickets for the Camden show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but Citi cardholders can join a presale from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Friday, Sept. 12

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

1 Harbour Blvd., Camden

