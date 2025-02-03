East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns in late February with three-course meals starting at $20

East Passyunk Avenue, the celebrated dining destination in South Philly, hosts its annual restaurant week beginning later in February, offering deals that will entice regulars and first-time diner alike.

Running Feb. 24 through March 7, the 2025 East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week features three-course prix fixe meals at $20, $40 and $60 price points from 18 restaurants along the avenue. This is the event's 13th year.

East Passyunk Avenue was heralded as one of the "Top 10 Food Streets in America" by Food & Wine in 2013. Gabriella's Vietnam, at 1837 E. Passyunk Ave, made the New York Times list of the top restaurants in the U.S. in 2022, and it was one of four restaurants on the avenue named among the 25 best in Philly in 2024.

Gabriella's Vietnam is one of the 18 places participating in restaurant week. That list also includes newbies to the avenue, Agricola, an artisan pizzeria about a block and a half off the avenue at 1180 S. 10th Street, and DaVinci & Yu, the Italian-Asian fusion restaurant that took over the space at 1819 E. Passyunk formerly occupied by Flannel and still owned by Marc Grika.

Cantina Los Caballitos, Stoagie Joe's Tavern, Barcelona Wine Bar, Marra's Italian Restaurant, The Palace of Indian, Le Virtù and other eateries are also part of East Passyunk Restaurant Week. The complete list is posted to the avenue's Instagram.

Additionally, the Bottle Shop, at 1616 E. Passyunk Ave., will have craft beverage flights for the event.

Restaurants are now accepting reservations, although menus for restaurant week have not yet been posted online.

Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, March 7



$20, $40 and $60 meal options



Various restaurants