October 15, 2025

Museum of the American Revolution exhibit examines the enduring influence of the Declaration of Independence

'The Declaration's Journey' highlights how America's founding ideals have inspired change across centuries and continents.

Museum of the American Revolution - The Declaration's Journey

The Museum of the American Revolution’s newest exhibition, “The Declaration’s Journey,” explores how the words written in Philadelphia in 1776 have shaped ideas of freedom around the world for nearly 250 years. Timed to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary, the exhibition traces how the Declaration of Independence has been interpreted and reimagined through history — both in America and abroad.

Featuring more than 120 rare documents and artifacts, it highlights how abolitionists, suffragists and civil rights leaders have invoked the Declaration’s ideals, and how its language of equality has inspired struggles for liberty in other nations.

Museum of the American Revolution - The Declaration's Journey 2

Highlights include Thomas Jefferson’s Windsor chair, believed to have been used while drafting the Declaration, and a Dunlap broadside sent to Europe in 1776. Other displays show how the document’s ideals have been used to demand freedom and justice across generations.

“The Declaration’s Journey” opens Oct. 18 and runs through Jan. 3, 2027. The exhibition also includes a series of public programs, lectures and classroom resources.

"The Declaration’s Journey”

Oct. 18 - Jan. 3, 2027
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St.
Philadelphia, PA
Exhibit access included with general admission

