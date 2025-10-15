Museum of the American Revolution exhibit examines the enduring influence of the Declaration of Independence

The Museum of the American Revolution’s newest exhibition, “The Declaration’s Journey,” explores how the words written in Philadelphia in 1776 have shaped ideas of freedom around the world for nearly 250 years. Timed to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary, the exhibition traces how the Declaration of Independence has been interpreted and reimagined through history — both in America and abroad.

Featuring more than 120 rare documents and artifacts, it highlights how abolitionists, suffragists and civil rights leaders have invoked the Declaration’s ideals, and how its language of equality has inspired struggles for liberty in other nations.

Provided Courtesy/Museum of the American Revolution Provided Courtesy/Museum of the American Revolution

