Floating concert hall created by Philly architect Louis Kahn to permanently dock on Delaware River

Architect Louis Kahn, who died in 1974, was based in Philadelphia and was a professor of architecture at the University of Pennsylvania during his lifetime. He's known for his work in the city and across the country, but arguably his most unique design is the "music barge."

The Point Counterpoint II, a 195-foot vessel that has acted as a floating concert hall since 1976, faced possible destruction after failing to find a permanent home and owner since 2017.

It seems the barge has finally found where it belongs, however: in the city Kahn called home.

Due to a recent purchase by a real estate company developing the abandoned Delaware Power Station into an arts center, it will be docked on the Delaware River outside the complex.