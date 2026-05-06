The Mütter Museum will close out ‘Vampirism’ pop-up exhibit with ‘Nosferatu the Vampyre’ screening

May 06, 2026
The Mütter Museum will close out its “Vampirism” pop-up exhibit with a film screening and related program.
“Nosferatu the Vampyre,” directed by Werner Herzog and starring Klaus Kinski, will be shown Friday, June 5, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The film reflects early depictions of vampire characters.
The evening includes a short talk from museum educator Jo D’Avella, who will discuss the people, places and medical conditions that inspired the traits commonly associated with vampires.
The screening is part of a collaboration with Space Melt Cinema. Doors open at 6 p.m., with time to explore items from the exhibit, speak with museum staff, participate in a DVD swap and grab food ahead of the program.
Tickets are $20 and include popcorn, soft drinks and admission to the “Vampirism” pop-up exhibit.
Friday, June 5 | 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Mutter Museum
19 S 22nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets: $20
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