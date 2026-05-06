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May 06, 2026

The Mütter Museum will close out ‘Vampirism’ pop-up exhibit with ‘Nosferatu the Vampyre’ screening

The June 5 event includes a talk on the origins of vampire traits, plus a film screening, DVD swap and exhibit access.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Screenings Vampires
Mutter Museum Vampire Screening Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Mütter Museum will close out its “Vampirism” pop-up exhibit with a screening of “Nosferatu the Vampyre,” along with a talk on vampire traits, exhibit access and additional programming on June 5.

The Mütter Museum will close out its “Vampirism” pop-up exhibit with a film screening and related program.

“Nosferatu the Vampyre,” directed by Werner Herzog and starring Klaus Kinski, will be shown Friday, June 5, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The film reflects early depictions of vampire characters.

The evening includes a short talk from museum educator Jo D’Avella, who will discuss the people, places and medical conditions that inspired the traits commonly associated with vampires.

The screening is part of a collaboration with Space Melt Cinema. Doors open at 6 p.m., with time to explore items from the exhibit, speak with museum staff, participate in a DVD swap and grab food ahead of the program.

Tickets are $20 and include popcorn, soft drinks and admission to the “Vampirism” pop-up exhibit.

“Nosferatu the Vampyre” Screening

Friday, June 5 | 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Mutter Museum
19 S 22nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets: $20

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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