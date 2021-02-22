More Events:

February 22, 2021

National Margarita Day 2021 specials available at local restaurants

By Sinead Cummings
You can find cocktail and food specials across the city on Feb. 22 in honor of National Margarita Day. Juno is one place participating by offering $5 margaritas from 4 to 10:30 p.m.

National Margarita Day is celebrated on Feb. 22. The unofficial holiday is an excuse to kick back with your favorite cocktail.

To celebrate, Philly restaurants are offering specials, including $5 margaritas, that you won't want to miss out on today.

Buena Onda

Location: 1901 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
Specials: $3 chips and salsa, $5 classic margarita, $25 pitcher of classic margarita (serve 4-5), $4 make-at-home margarita mix, two al pastor tacos for $5 and add a Tecate for $1.

Añejo Philly

Location: 1001 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Specials: 6-7 p.m. cocktail hour, 7-9 p.m. pairing dinner and $125 for open bar cocktail hour and four food/tequila pairings. 

Juno

Location: 1033 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Specials: $5 margaritas from 4 to 10:30 p.m. The classic margarita features Libélula Tequila, triple sec, agave and lime. Order it traditional or try flavors like winter spice, pear, blood orange, spicy and blueberry. Available for dine-in only.

Rosy's Taco Bar

Location: 2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Specials: Happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. for dine-in only with a $5 menu. It features a classic house margarita (extra $2 to add a speciality flavor) and things like nachos, a quesadilla and tacos to pair with the cocktails.

Pistola's Del Sur

Location: 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Specials: $9 Don't Call Me Baby cocktails with mezcal, lime, averna, sherry and creme de cacoa, as well as $7 classic margaritas.

Jose Pistola's

Location: 19 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Specials: $9 Margarita de Tamarindo, plus $7 classic margaritas.

Sancho Pistola's

Location: 263 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Specials: $9 Tam Jam cocktail with hibiscu, lime, agave and tequila. Also, $7 classic margaritas.

Sinead Cummings
© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved