National Margarita Day 2021 specials available at local restaurants

February 22, 2021
National Margarita Day is celebrated on Feb. 22. The unofficial holiday is an excuse to kick back with your favorite cocktail.
To celebrate, Philly restaurants are offering specials, including $5 margaritas, that you won't want to miss out on today.
Location: 1901 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
Specials: $3 chips and salsa, $5 classic margarita, $25 pitcher of classic margarita (serve 4-5), $4 make-at-home margarita mix, two al pastor tacos for $5 and add a Tecate for $1.
Location: 1001 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Specials: 6-7 p.m. cocktail hour, 7-9 p.m. pairing dinner and $125 for open bar cocktail hour and four food/tequila pairings.
Location: 1033 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Specials: $5 margaritas from 4 to 10:30 p.m. The classic margarita features Libélula Tequila, triple sec, agave and lime. Order it traditional or try flavors like winter spice, pear, blood orange, spicy and blueberry. Available for dine-in only.
Location: 2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Specials: Happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. for dine-in only with a $5 menu. It features a classic house margarita (extra $2 to add a speciality flavor) and things like nachos, a quesadilla and tacos to pair with the cocktails.
Location: 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Specials: $9 Don't Call Me Baby cocktails with mezcal, lime, averna, sherry and creme de cacoa, as well as $7 classic margaritas.
Location: 19 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Specials: $9 Margarita de Tamarindo, plus $7 classic margaritas.
Location: 263 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Specials: $9 Tam Jam cocktail with hibiscu, lime, agave and tequila. Also, $7 classic margaritas.
