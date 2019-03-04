More Health:

March 04, 2019

Another nationwide ground beef recall hits markets, citing 'extraneous materials'

30,000 pounds shipped nationwide may be contaminated

By Bailey King
A meat processing company has recalled about 15 tons of ground beef shipped nationwide over concerns that it may be contaminated with “extraneous materials,” specifically hard plastic and metal.

Washington Beef LLC, out of Toppenish, Washington, issued the recall on Saturday, saying it affects ground beef chubs — the term chub refers to the cylindrical tubes of ground beef encased in plastic — produced on December 27, 2018, that have a “use or freeze by” date of January 20, 2019. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall affects about 30,260 pounds of ground beef, according to a news release posted on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, and comes after a consumer complained about contamination on Feb. 28, 2019.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen in consumers’ freezers,” the agency said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

There have been no reports of adverse reactions linked to consumption of the products reported at this time.

See the affected ground beef labels here

Bailey King
