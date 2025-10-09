Navy's parade of ships on the Delaware River brings people from throughout U.S. to celebrate its 250th anniversary

The Navy's weeklong 250th anniversary celebration kicked off Thursday with a procession of ships on the Delaware River and aircraft flyovers.

Four Navy ships, two Coast Guard cutters and four Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats participated, looked on by watch parties that gathered from New Castle, Delaware to Philadelphia. The Navy, which was founded in Philly in 1775, has dubbed its semiquincentennial its "Homecoming 250." And for some onlookers at the Navy Yard, the celebration represented a homecoming of their own.

By 10 a.m., Mustin Field was packed with hundreds of people who had traveled there from throughout the United States. Donning military gear, binoculars and cameras, they lined lawn chairs along the river as they joined the celebrations.

Wendy Lang, of Burlington City, New Jersey, staked out her spot 2 1/2 hours early, spending the cool morning taking in the scenery and the exciting atmosphere.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be out here and see history in the making," said Lang, a senior policy advisor for the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. "To see all the people out here, particularly the older people who have served ... It's just wonderful. It's great to be a part of it."

Wendy Lang, of Burlington, New Jersey, got to the Navy Yard 2 1/2 hours before the Navy began its parade of ships on the Delaware River in celebration of its 250th anniversary.



Elected officials, including Mayor Cherelle Parker and Gov. Josh Shapiro, and military leaders paid homage to Philadelphia as the original base of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The military branches each were established in the city by the Second Continental Congress during the American Revolution. The Marine Corps plans to hold its anniversary celebration in the city Nov. 7-11.

Bucks County native Dawn Hogan gave her four grandchildren a break from homeschool, using the event as a "field trip" of sorts." Hogan, who grew up with her father and two brothers in the military, wanted to share the sense of pride she felt celebrating the history of the Navy and Marine Corps in the same place as their inception.

"We wanted (my grandkids) to see it, to know the history of this country, of Philadelphia and what our military means," Hogan said. "I'm very proud of our military and I love our country. ... It's just wonderful to see so many people out here celebrating the patriotism of this."

Hundreds of bystanders stand along the Delaware River in the Navy Yard to witness the procession of military ships and planes in honor of the Navy's 250th anniversary.

The Navy's anniversary is Monday, and there will be a military parade along JFK Boulevard that afternoon. Over the next week, there are dozens of celebratory events ranging from concerts to museum exhibits to sporting events. Many of the people who watched the procession of ships said they plan to stick around for them.

Mike Davis, who served as a Navy aviation ordnanceman during the late 1980s and early 1990s, flew into Philly on Tuesday from Kansas City, Missouri with a plastic bag of old photos from his days in the service. Putting aside the "Go Birds" jokes he's heard at his hometown football team's expense, he plans on spending his week in the city attending as many homecoming celebrations as possible — including a tour of some historic ships on Friday and the Navy-Temple game on Saturday.

"I spent 2 1/2 years (in Philadelphia), so this has meaning to me," he said. "I think it's cool for everybody to come out here to celebrate the Navy and the Marine Corps, because it belongs to all of us, not just those of us who serve."

Mike Davis shows a photo of him re-enlisting in the Navy in the late 1980s. He brought a plastic bag of photos depicting his time in the service to the Navy's procession of ships along the Delaware River.



Lou Hayes, who served in the Navy from 1963 to 1967, and his son, Paul Hayes, embarked on a 12-hour drive from Chicago on Wednesday for the sole purpose of attending the ship procession. Lou, who is retired and recently widowed, said it brought out a soft spot in his heart for the Navy and that it doubled as a chance to spend time with his son. He said they may try to see the Phillies play the Dodgers in the playoffs on Saturday — if the game becomes necessary in the National League Division Series.

"It's exciting just to come out here and experience the anniversary celebration," Paul said. "Coming back to (Lou's) roots, it's exciting. It's good to see some of the ships and spend some time here to enjoy the city."

As the ships made their way down the river, a loudspeaker recalled the history and use of each passing ship. The ships each carried dozens of active-duty military personnel.

After the ships had passed, many people lingered, taking the chance to get to know the people around them by swapping stories and paying respects to one another.

Lawrence A. Goldsborough Jr., of Aldan, attends the parade of ships celebrating the Navy's 250th anniversary.



It was this sense of camaraderie that stood out to Lawrence A. Goldsborough Jr., who served in the Marines from 1960 to 1966, as he stood next to two younger Marine veterans who flew in from Florida to witness the ship parade.

"From the outset of boot camp, there's a spirit of dedication and commitment to this country," said Goldsborough, of Aldan, Delaware County. "This is a part of your life. ... There's just something about being in the service for the United States of America that makes a difference. That's why I came ... and to see some boats!"