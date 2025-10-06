The Navy is celebrating its 250th anniversary in Philly with a ship procession, boat tours and a parade

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th anniversary this month with an array of parades, boat tours, musical performances and other events in Philadelphia — where it was established during the American Revolution.

The celebrations begin Thursday with a parade of ships up the Delaware River and culminate Thursday, Oct. 16 with the ships' departure. In between, there is a patriotic concert on Independence Mall, a military parade in Center City, a Blue Angels flyover and fireworks at Penn's Landing. There's also a preview of Ken Burns' new documentary series on the American Revolution, new museum exhibitions and tours of historic ships.

Some events, including performances by the Philadelphia Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra and sporting events like the Army-Navy Cup soccer match and the Navy-Temple football game, require tickets. But most are free. The full events lineup can be found on the Homecoming 250 Navy & Marine Corps website.

The Navy was established by the Second Continental Congress, which met at Independence Hall, on Oct. 13, 1775 — six months into the American Revolution. Its organizing document was drafted by John Adams in The Tun, the Philadelphia tavern where the Marine Corps formed less than one month later.

The Marine Corps is holding a similar four-day celebration of its 250th anniversary in Philadelphia from Nov. 7-11.

Some events will prompt various road closures between Friday and Monday, and the city plans to dispatch additional police officers and emergency medical services in expectation of large crowds. People can receive real-time updates from the city's Office of Emergency Management by texting "READYPHILA" to 888-777.

On Wednesday, parking will not be permitted on Ranstead Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Additional parking restrictions and road closures are listed below:

Friday

Event: The U.S. Navy Band performance takes place on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Road closures: Eakins Oval, in front of the Art Museum steps, and Kelly Drive, between Spring Garden Street and 25th Street, will be closed from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Sunday

Market Street will be closed between Front and Fifth streets on a rolling basis from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The following roads also will be closed from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

• Sixth Street between Race and Chestnut streets

• Fifth Street between Race and Chestnut streets

• Arch Street between Seventh and fourth streets

• Chestnut Street between Sixth and Fifth streets

• Ranstead Street between Seventh and Fourth streets

• Market Street between Seventh and Fourth streets

The Military & Veteran Suicide Prevention Walk begins at 9 a.m. at Penn's Landing and concludes at Fifth and Market streets. An all-day picnic at Independence Mall follows. It includes live music, food vendors and a recognition ceremony for veterans.

The outbound lanes on JFK Boulevard between 20th and 30th streets will be closed from 1 to 6 p.m. in preparation for Monday's anniversary parade.

Monday

• Arch Street between 18th and 21st streets

• Third Street between Walnut and Race streets

• Fourth Street between Walnut and Race streets

• Arch Street between Second and Sixth streets

• Chestnut Street between Fifth and Second streets

Navy & Marine Corps 250 Parade begins at JFK Boulevard and 20th Street at 11 a.m. and ends at 520 Chestnut St. around 1:30 p.m.Beginning at 8 a.m., these roads will be closed to for parade assembly and dispersal:

Beginning at 10 a.m., these roads will be closed until the parade's conclusion:

• 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th streets between Arch and Market streets

• Broad Street between Arch Street and JFK Boulevard

• Broad Street between Chestnut Street and Penn Square

• Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th streets between Chestnut and Arch streets

• Third, Fourth and Fifth streets between Walnut and Arch streets

• Church Street between Second and Third streets

• Chestnut Street between Third and Sixth streets

• Walnut Street between Third and Fifth streets

• Filbert Street between 13th Street and JFK Boulevard

Temporary "No Parking" notices will be enforced from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

• JFK Boulevard between 30th and 18th Streets

• 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street

• 19th Street between Arch and Market streets

• Arch Street between 19th and 21st streets

• Sixth Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

• Fifth Street between Chestnut and Race streets

• Third and Fourth streets between Walnut and Arch streets

• Walnut Street between Third and Sixth streets

• Arch Street between Second and Sixth streets

Parking will not be permitted along these streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

• JFK Boulevard between 19th and Broad streets

• Juniper Street between Filbert and Market streets

• Market Street between Juniper and Second streets